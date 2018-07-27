I love roller coasters. Because of this love, I have a season pass to Six Flags, but I hardly ever go. Although it is only a 10 minute drive from my house, I’ve only been there once this season.
Why?
I don’t have as much fun when I go alone and it’s been difficult to get others to go with me. One of the people I tried to get to come with me was my most recent ex. He said he was interested, but, when it came down to it, he really wasn’t. What he was interested in was drinking and partying.
I had a difficult time with this. I’ve had a difficult time with this my whole life because, as it turns out, I think I’m pretty wholesome.
It’s not that I don’t like to drink sometimes – I am a twenty-something female working in wine country, after all. However, getting wasted is never my intention when I go out. Nor does it happen often despite being a light-weight. In order to enjoy drinking I need to be doing something else: dancing, trivia, karaoke, etc. In these situations, drinking just happens to be happening. Drinking is not the main activity, it’s a complementary activity.
For me, drinking just to drink is boring. Being “bored” has become such a rare feeling for me that I actually couldn’t identify it at first. Then, when I did, I almost felt a little shame.
Recently I was told that I couldn’t “hang” because I couldn’t keep up with a group of people I was out at a bar with. It reminded me of that time in high school when one of my best friends stopped seeing me, I think, because I refused to drink alcohol with her. It reminded me of the time when, as an adult, I was peer-pressured into smoking weed even though I didn’t want to.
I think I have succumbed to peer-pressure more times as an adult than I ever did as a teenager. But that stops now. There is nothing wrong with not wanting to drink so much that you blackout, there is nothing wrong with wanting the night to end before the bar closes and there is nothing wrong with being the only one in the room who doesn’t smoke.
To be clear, I’m not saying there is anything wrong with doing these things – that’s your choice. The thing about “partying” or even “chilling,” especially in the Bay Area where sometimes anything goes, is that it isn’t the people who are getting wasted who are made to feel bad, it’s the people who order soda instead or opt for one or two cocktails instead of shots. And, being the person who has been made to feel bad for this, I’m here to say that it sucks and it’s not right.
I don’t consider anyone who made me feel this way my friend. I just don’t. You don’t make your friends feel bad, you don’t try to pressure your friends into doing something they have made clear they don’t want to do.
Accepting the fact that I can’t “keep up” has been empowering to me because, to be honest, I don’t want to keep up. I want to have a good time, but I don’t need alcohol to do that. I don’t even need to be at a bar (or an amusement park) to do that. I have fun at the grocery store. How? Because I’m in love with life. I have fun because fun is in my DNA. I dance in the kitchen and sing to my cat and have conversations while talking in funny accents and I have a great time doing it.
There is no shame in that. In fact, I think it’s beautiful. So, so what if I am a little wholesome? So what if I am a bit of nerd? There’s no problem with who I am – or who you are – the problem arises when we aren’t being accepted for who we are. I accept me for me, so it doesn’t matter if you do.