Do you feel like you just can’t keep up? That no matter what you do, you’re still behind? Do you feel tired all the time?
Me too.
A friend recently sent me an article about “burnout” and it has completely changed the way I see my life. Burnout is a type of exhaustion caused by “prolonged stress,” but then it never goes away – we just keep pushing through it.
This state is part of the millennial condition, according to the author. Like wildfires and blackouts in California, burnout is apparently my generation’s “new normal.”
Reading this article made my friends and me feel acknowledged and, more than that, made us feel a little less at fault for the way our lives have turned out – for the way the world is turning out.
It’s not that we aren’t taking responsibility for our actions. However, so far it has been true that going to college and pursuing our passions didn’t lead us to the money. It hasn’t come yet and I think most of us have given up on it ever coming.
You have free articles remaining.
We struggle to get mundane tasks done like paying bills, making appointments, doing the dishes, and following up on emails. If it isn’t making us money or isn’t our passion, we sometimes feel completely incapable of doing it.
This sort of thing has been happening to me since before I started graduate school. I felt like I needed to do something big in order to make it to the next step in my career. I also knew that if I ever wanted a break, school was the only way I could get it. With no family cushion to fall into, this was the only path I could see to pause work for a while and focus on fulfilling my dreams.
But grad school wasn’t a break. In fact, the demands on my time and attention were worse because they were scattered. The possible consequences weren’t real to me. What does it matter if I hand in an assignment late when I used to worry about the front page of the Sunday newspaper being empty without my story?
The takeaway from the “burnout” article wasn’t satisfying. The author declared that it isn’t something that can be fixed with a long vacation or by declaring “recovery” as your New Year’s resolution.
I can’t accept this.
With just one semester left in school, I’m glad I found a name for the way I’ve been feeling before it is too late. I may not be able to change a lot of things, but I can go forward with more self-compassion and a trimmed down schedule. And, just maybe, a better attitude.