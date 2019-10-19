Holy crap, I’m 30.
I’ve officially entered into the next decade and, unlike many other women I know, I’m excited about it. My twenties were a mess! College transfers, arguing with my parents, getting married and arguing with my husband, adopting a cat, getting divorced, moving to California with a guy I met at work, breaking up with him, going back to grad school and taking out massive student loans.
Geez, Louise, I’ve been a busy gal.
And, yeah, it was fun – and stressful – but now it is time to take a breath. I am ready to settle into myself, to let go of all the insecurity and desperation of my twenties.
Yes, I said it: desperation. My twenties have been marked by it. I’ve been desperate for money, desperate for love, desperate for acceptance and, most of all, desperate to be understood.
There is a song for what I’m going through. It’s Whitney Houston’s “Greatest Love of All.”
I relate to it for two reasons – the first being its idealism. During my depression, I forgot the bubbly, enthusiastic and generally optimistic person I had been.
There were dark days, but I sure am glad that my sometimes-naïve idealism wasn’t completely lost. It’s still here and I can still be so damn bubbly that I might just float away, shining in the summer sun.
As my fellow Jersey girl Whitney says, “Let the children’s laughter remind us of how we used to be.”
She was maybe 23 when she recorded the song (written in the 1970s for someone else), but it shows a maturity that I think is fitting for 30. I didn’t appreciate this song in my early twenties – now it’s an anthem.
The second reason I relate to this song now is because I finally realized that maybe I haven’t loved myself the way I thought I did. I thought I was confident, I thought I was capable, I thought I had high self-esteem, but I didn’t and I still don’t.
Sure, I have great days when I feel really good about myself, but there hadn’t been enough of them to carry me through the bad days. There are plenty of social media posts promoting “self-care” and “self-love,” probably because it is something we all struggle with. Even really confident-seeming individuals can have a difficult time keeping the negativity out.
I think that we can get better at it. I know I’ve been trying and, at least for now, my mind is focusing on the good more than the bad.
It is work, though. I sometimes wonder how much the self-help and psychology books that I read really help me or if it is all just wasted time. Ten years of it, though, and I think it has helped a lot.
That understanding I’ve been craving? I found that in a book. Then, luckily for me, in a best friend. The love has been harder. It’s not going to come from where I thought it would and that’s OK. Now it has to come from the woman looking back at me in the mirror – the one wearing a bright pink “Birthday Diva” sash about to catch a flight to Las Vegas because … 30!