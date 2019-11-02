On my 30th birthday, I woke up alone in my “garden” apartment. Cosmo was nearby, but wasn’t cuddling with me. My mom hadn’t called me yet.
As I stretched across my very girlish canopy bed, I acknowledged that this maybe isn’t exactly how I thought I’d be waking up. And, by “this,” I mean alone.
Still, things felt right and I felt great. I thought about what would happen if I were still living with my most recent ex-boyfriend and made myself some coffee filled with vanilla creamer and topped with whipped cream.
Yum. I don’t need a man!
I continued my hectic day – I’d leave for Las Vegas later that night – and was told that I was “glowing.”
No, I’m not pregnant, not engaged and maybe not even in love. I’m just happy to be 30, happy to be happy with who I am and what I’m doing.
The happier I am, though, and the more independent I stay, the more another thought creeps in: will I be so happy alone that I never have another relationship? that I never get married again? that I won’t have children or, if I do, I’ll be doing it alone.
I think it is a little early to be having these thoughts, but I also think something biological is happening to me. Or, at the very least, thinking about biology makes feel better about it because DAMN does my body want to be pregnant.
You have free articles remaining.
I’ve never really been a woman who wanted to hold babies, look at baby pictures or even lie to be people about their children being cute. I’m very bad at that. The other thing I do that mothers hate: I compare their children to my cat.
Them: “Oh, look how cute she is asleep on the couch!”
Me: “Yep. Here’s a photo of Cosmo doing the same thing – he’s white and warm and fluffy (and way cuter than your demon child.)”
It has been a few years since I decided that I do, in fact, want children one day. However, the strength at which I want this is growing and, considering my relationship history, the reality seems further away than it has ever been.
Am I getting too picky about what I want in a future husband? Will I reach 40 and just latch onto the first interested guy?
I hate having these thoughts. It feels like it is setting me – and society – back. I am now a stereotype ready to be characterized by Hollywood.
Why am I like this all of sudden? Maybe it’s biology, baby.