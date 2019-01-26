My first semester at Berkeley didn’t turn out exactly as I had hoped. At best, it was up and down. At worst, I felt like I didn’t belong at the school or in journalism at all.
I even cried in class.
On the last day, I skipped our class party and a few other school social events. When my professor asked me why I wouldn’t be there, my eyes started to water. I quickly composed myself so my friend wouldn’t feel weird about leaving to go share in communal pancakes and laughter, but after the rest of the class headed out, I dipped into the ladies’ bathroom. Once in the safety of a stall, I broke down – you know, the gross, snotty kind of cry when it feels like the world is against you and everything is hopeless.
Well, I hope you don’t know. But I do. Post-cry puffy eyes were basically my go-to look.
The bathroom isn’t the only place I cried last semester – I cried in at least three rooms in the school in addition to my car, my apartment, the movie theater and a Taco Bell drive-thru. I can’t remember it all, but I maybe even cried while on a date. These were not my best moments. At one point, I called my mom and asked her to come out to California and live with me.
I was a bad student, a bad journalist, and a bad pet owner and, like we all do sometimes, I felt like I needed my mom.
Instead, I talked with a friend most mornings on the way to school and lucked out with a Tinder date who cooked me dinner and cuddled with my cat while I did homework.
By the end of November, my only goal was survival.
But now things are different. Not because I feel any better about the program, but because they have to be different. Because if they aren’t different, I’m not sure this whole grad school thing is worth it.
It’s not that it’s too hard – it just isn’t what I expected. Part of the reason I moved to California was to eventually study at UC Berkeley, or “Cal” as the locals say, so it hasn’t been easy letting go of these expectations. But I need to figure out a way.
So, this semester, no matter what happens, I’m trying to stay optimistic. I’m going to look at the bright side. It’s all about your attitude, right?
(Insert happy-go-lucky cliché here.)
The thing about this is that I’m from New Jersey and that means that when things aren’t going the way I think they should be, you know it. It’s all over my face. I can’t hide, I can’t lie. My discontent, my irritation, my fatigue – when it’s there, it’s obvious and I don’t think people like this. Most people want to hear you say that you’re “good” despite it all and, in this particular scenario, I think I’m expected to be really psyched to be where I am. That’s what people expect from me and that’s what they want. Hell – it’s what I want too. But I’m not and we’re all just going to have to be OK with that for now.