Jersey Girl: We’re all wearing masks meow

The window can be a place of pleasure, but also stress. Neighborhood cats stare at him from the porch, they come up close to the glass and bend their ears back. Cosmo yowls at them, bats at their protected faces, and runs at top-speed from one end of the apartment to the other. When it gets really bad, usually after midnight, I go outside and shoo the cute little terrorists away.

I decided to call the vet.

Knowing Cosmo, the vet and I decided it was best if I picked up some drugs before bringing him in. Cosmo despises the vet and, apparently, must be mildly sedated before they will even see him. I don’t know what he does to them when I’m not in the room, but the rumbling growl he displays when anyone at the office comes near him is out-of-character. At home, he cuddles up to my face and purrs like a radiator.

Even sedated, I wonder if he is a problem child. Our discharge instructions read: “Due to Cosmo’s temperament, recommend sending us photos of his toes in 2 weeks.”

It turned out Cosmo had just gotten some litter stuck between his toes, prompting him to clean it, chew it and lick it. That caused an infection. He needed some medicine and – the bane of all pets everywhere – a cone.