Jersey Girl: We’re all wearing masks meow

I pace around my apartment, snack throughout the day, look out the window for signs of life. I nap.
I am a house cat.
The difference between Cosmo and me is that he doesn’t know what he’s missing. He never made daily trips to Target, rummaged around thrift stores, looked at books at the library. Only on rare occasion has he been bold enough to walk outside, letting his paw pads tentatively feel the grass, the soil, crunching leaves.
His paw pads took a hit last week, forcing him to take our quarantine to the next level. I thought one of his hind paws looked off, but he wouldn’t let me inspect it and, just like any cat might, he acted like he was fine. Then he started chewing it. Again, this isn’t too abnormal since he does have a tendency to overgroom – unlike his mother who now only showers every two or three days. Then the paw started to swell.
In my paranoid mind, the swelling wouldn’t stop. I tried to ice it, I tried to clean it. The best I could do was to shine a flashlight on it when he was asleep on his side. Sometimes he would stretch, spreading out his claws like he was reaching for a prize in a crane machine. I could see the area was red, possibly bloody, and puffy. I thought maybe he had a fractured toe, an ingrown nail, a broken claw or maybe it was an injury. Maybe he crash-landed on the shelf by the window.
The window can be a place of pleasure, but also stress. Neighborhood cats stare at him from the porch, they come up close to the glass and bend their ears back. Cosmo yowls at them, bats at their protected faces, and runs at top-speed from one end of the apartment to the other. When it gets really bad, usually after midnight, I go outside and shoo the cute little terrorists away.
I decided to call the vet.
Knowing Cosmo, the vet and I decided it was best if I picked up some drugs before bringing him in. Cosmo despises the vet and, apparently, must be mildly sedated before they will even see him. I don’t know what he does to them when I’m not in the room, but the rumbling growl he displays when anyone at the office comes near him is out-of-character. At home, he cuddles up to my face and purrs like a radiator.
Even sedated, I wonder if he is a problem child. Our discharge instructions read: “Due to Cosmo’s temperament, recommend sending us photos of his toes in 2 weeks.”
It turned out Cosmo had just gotten some litter stuck between his toes, prompting him to clean it, chew it and lick it. That caused an infection. He needed some medicine and – the bane of all pets everywhere – a cone.
The plastic face shield makes Cosmo’s head look like the top of a vanilla ice cream cone. When he eats, the cone acts as a scoop, drowning him in kibbles that end up spilling across the kitchen floor. Any wet food ends up on the rim of his cone and, when he uses the litter box, the cone’s perimeter slams into the lid preventing a graceful exit. He can’t exactly rest his head comfortably and still comes to me for headbutts, making me put my face inside the bowl around his face.
I tried to tell him that the quarantine will be over soon – that he won’t have to cover his face forever. As one might imagine, he doesn’t quite believe me. He is a cat. He’s smarter than that.
Maria Sestito is a former Register reporter and current student at UC Berkeley’s Graduate School of Journalism. Jersey Girl runs every other Sunday. Follow Maria on Twitter @RiaSestito or email her at ria.sestito@gmail.com
