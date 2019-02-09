Since living in our studio, Cosmo – my cat – has had an increased appetite. The amount I’ve had to spend on cat food has doubled and most of that extra cost is wasted when he vomits on my bed. (My laundry detergent bill has also increased.) I know this is concerning, so I’ve changed his food several times, tried grooming him more (the piles usually have a hairball component) and tried giving him more entertainment while I’m at work or school. (Yes, I’ve been to the vet.)
The vomiting often happens while I’m not home and, based on the purring, licking and face nudging I come home to, I think it’s a symptom of separation anxiety or, more likely, boredom.
I’ve long thought that if he just had a buddy or something to chase around or a place to go outside, that this vomit problem would go away. It’s why, more than a year ago, I bought that fish he tried to murder. (That didn’t work out.)
Well, we recently moved into a larger place with another person and another pet and guess what! He hasn’t gotten sick since and is eating less.
Should I be concerned about him eating less? I was at first and then I realized what I had already been suspicious of: he was always asking for food because, no matter what I was doing, if I were home, I’d stop and feed him. “Mom, I’m hungry” was the best and fastest way to get my attention.
I did this to my mom too.
Between the ages of eight and probably 11, I gained a lot of weight. If it tells you anything, I weighed more as a child than I do now as an adult. (And I’m not a fitness fanatic – in fact, I’m sort of lazy when it comes to exercising. By “lazy,” I mean, I don’t do it.)
My mom’s explanation for the weight gain was stress related to her separation and divorce from my dad. The timing was right and, when even the family doctor had said something about it, no one in my family seemed too concerned.
I think my dad called it “baby fat.”
Neither’s reasoning ever felt right, but both were easy to believe. It probably was a stressful time and, once I was a teenager (and got my period), I grew taller, some of the weight fell off and the rest was redistributed.
This week, though, I finally found a reason that felt right. During those years, like my cat, I was often alone, bored and desiring attention. My brothers had gone to live with my dad. It was just my mom and me. She was a working a lot and, even when she was home, there was so much going on in those days that there wasn’t much time to play Barbies with your already self-sufficient 10-year-old.
How does a kid get some attention in this situation? Well, you either act out like my brothers did or you ask for something no parent could say no to: food.
I was always asking her to make or get me food. It was all food I could’ve doled out on my own – things like Breyer’s Black Cherry Ice Cream, Oscar Meyer’s cheese hotdogs and Ramen noodles – but she never made me. She wouldn’t sit with me while I ate, but she would serve me. And, for a moment, I got the attention I was seeking.
Then I became a teenager and got the attention elsewhere. But that’s a story for another day.