“You need a hobby.”
This is a sentence that I’ve been told time and again, mostly by men. I usually interpret this as them not wanting to spend time with me – that maybe I’m too needy.
I’ve been interrogating this perceived quality in me for a long time. In dark times, when I’m feeling particularly down, I let this narrative take over. When my head is clear, though, I realize that it is more likely that I’m mismatched.
This theory was confirmed by my most recent ex who initially agreed that we were incompatible, but also said later that I was not too needy and actually quite reasonable.
That’s right – there is a man or two out there who think I am “reasonable,.” Quite the compliment from them.
I value quality time and deep conversation in all of my relationships, including my friendships. I consider having these deep conversations as one of my hobbies. Unfortunately, most of my exes didn’t value this and maybe resented having someone push them towards emotional and intellectual conversation.
I don’t blame them for not being interested in it or, at least, wanting to have these conversations with me. We liked very different things. I do blame them, however, for trying to make me feel like there was something wrong with me or that I should be more like them, say, by getting a hobby.
I guess they didn’t see my attempts to talk to them – or all the thrift shopping I did – as a hobby.
When I visit my friends and family back home, the main activity is talking. We take a walk and talk, we sit at a bar and talk, we browse stores at the mall and talk.
Is this not a hobby? Could it be that men just don’t see it as one?
My “neediest” ex probably didn’t consider it a hobby either, despite spending most of his time talking to friends and family on the phone.
He was a surfer, though he never surfed.
Next time around maybe I’ll do what he did. I’ll pick something I did in childhood and tell people it is my hobby.
I like to be the talk show host to an imaginary audience. I like to run around the house hiding behind corners pretending to be a spy. I like to make up complicated stories for my toys to act out. I like to talk in silly voices.
I guess that’s why I joined improv.