Jersey Girl: What now?

The worst was behind me. It had to be.
One week ago, I was preparing for graduation and packing for my move to Palm Springs. I’ve accepted a reporting position at The Desert Sun and Report for America. With all that’s going on in the world I’ve been feeling especially grateful – grateful to be interviewed at all, especially for newsroom jobs, and even more grateful to be going into a position I actually really wanted.
Life was good, considering. I was good, considering.
While I prepared for my next phase of life, my oldest brother was fighting to stay in this one. He went into the hospital with pneumonia last Sunday night, in isolation in the ICU. I tried to figure out how to get my mom to Florida to see him, but she is in New Jersey and Florida has restrictions on travelers coming in from areas hit hard by COVID-19. When things weren’t looking good on Wednesday, I started looking for flights for myself.
Neither my mom nor I would make it. They let my dad in for 20 minutes while my other brother waited in the car.
We prayed and cried and prayed some more. But he didn’t pull through.
My brother is dead.
And everything is numb. And I don’t know what to say. I don’t know what to do. I don’t know how to be there for my mom, who just lost her first-born, or what to tell people when they ask me how they can help. What do I need? I don’t know.
Who do I tell? Who gets a phone call and who gets just a text? Should I still attend my virtual graduation? Do I write a column this week? Can we even have a service? Is this real life? How could it be?
Anthony, where are you now? Are you safe now? Is your suffering over?
My brother believed in God. I’ve never been as sure about it as him. I hope that he is right, that God is real and that the traumas my brother lived through weren’t for nothing. I hope that he is in a better place.
It’s hard for me to imagine a better place, though. It’s hard for me to imagine my life now. I thought that soon my brothers and I would clean up our acts, find our soul mates, settle down and raise our kids in some small town. I’d accepted that I’d have to go to them – I’d have to meet them in Florida. We would try to give our children all the things we didn’t have, including cousins to play with. There would be barbecues, birthday parties by the pool and long summer days at the beach.
We’ve never been that kind of family. We don’t celebrate Christmas together or exchange cards on our birthdays. Daily life is too much. Our own lives are more than we can handle, so we send texts here and there. I figured we would have time later. One day, we would be close. One day, we’d get another chance.
One day.
Maria Sestito is a former Register reporter and current student at UC Berkeley’s Graduate School of Journalism. Jersey Girl runs every other Sunday. Follow Maria on Twitter @RiaSestito or email her at ria.sestito@gmail.com
