Jersey Girl: What now?

Who do I tell? Who gets a phone call and who gets just a text? Should I still attend my virtual graduation? Do I write a column this week? Can we even have a service? Is this real life? How could it be?

Anthony, where are you now? Are you safe now? Is your suffering over?

My brother believed in God. I’ve never been as sure about it as him. I hope that he is right, that God is real and that the traumas my brother lived through weren’t for nothing. I hope that he is in a better place.

It’s hard for me to imagine a better place, though. It’s hard for me to imagine my life now. I thought that soon my brothers and I would clean up our acts, find our soul mates, settle down and raise our kids in some small town. I’d accepted that I’d have to go to them – I’d have to meet them in Florida. We would try to give our children all the things we didn’t have, including cousins to play with. There would be barbecues, birthday parties by the pool and long summer days at the beach.

We’ve never been that kind of family. We don’t celebrate Christmas together or exchange cards on our birthdays. Daily life is too much. Our own lives are more than we can handle, so we send texts here and there. I figured we would have time later. One day, we would be close. One day, we’d get another chance.

One day.

Maria Sestito is a former Register reporter and current student at UC Berkeley’s Graduate School of Journalism. Jersey Girl runs every other Sunday. Follow Maria on Twitter @RiaSestito or email her at ria.sestito@gmail.com