I’m running up a tall staircase. I’m almost there when my foot slips on the edge of a step. My face slams against the stairs, my chin hitting one, two, three steps or more. Bang. Bang. Bang. I reach out my arms, grasping for the top.
When I come to, I’m in the middle of the staircase, face down and defeated.
This is what my depression feels like.
The moment that I’m feeling better, I get so excited that I try to sprint. I’m doing pretty good and it looks like I may even make to the finish line when – BAM – something else happens and I’m back at the beginning again. It’s full of false starts.
This cycle has repeated so many times for me that I’m getting used to it a bit. Or, at the very least, I’m not as shocked when the wind gets knocked out of me.
What I’m not used to is the collateral damage caused on the people and things that I love. It’s one thing to be holding myself back or damaging my own self-esteem, but damaging my relationships and reputation is unacceptable. Yet, I feel that this is what I’ve been doing.
It’s evidenced in the last column I wrote, which, I think, is the worst my writing has ever been. It’s evidenced in the friendships that I’m losing by not responding to messages and phone calls. And it’s evidenced in the pitying acceptance of editors who perhaps have stopped expecting stories from me.
But maybe this evidence isn’t evidence at all. It’s circumstantial. I’m the one making assumptions, I’m the one feeling guilty.
Meanwhile, as I continually open up about my feelings, people keep reaching out. Near-strangers thank me for sharing, they tell me that I’m brave and that they have felt the same way too. They tell me that I’m not alone.
And the people I’m disappointing – my friends and family, they don’t hate me. I may be a little unreliable and antisocial right now, but that’s not who I really am. That’s just right now.
So, thank you all for your kindness, your understanding, your empathy and for reminding me to just take it one slow step at a time. Together, we got this.