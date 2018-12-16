I’ve never looked forward to having a “winter break” more than I do now that I’m a grad student.
As an undergraduate, I spent most of my winter breaks working, saving money to pay for school. I’d spend time with family and friends, sure, but I never stopped working. I will not be doing that this year.
I don’t think I’ve ever been busier than during this first semester at Berkeley. And, as someone who likes to stay busy and often takes on too much, that’s saying something. And, I might add, I am really glad it’s over.
One semester down. Three more to go.
I’m not anxious to get out of school — in fact, I love school. I did, however, take on too much (about an extra 10 credits too much) and, in many ways, I’m not getting what I want out of this experience yet. But we can’t always get what we want, right? Sometimes, though, we get what we need? That’s what I’m telling myself, at least for now. It paid off for Mick, right?
In the meantime, I’m planning on doing nothing until the first day of class, which isn’t until the last week of January — making this the longest break I’ve ever had.
Sure, I have to do some cleaning and maybe catch up on some paperwork, but I’m not going to be as productive as I had hoped early on. Before the semester started, I thought I would find a winter internship, get a job or take a big trip somewhere. I had goals.
Now I’m just glad I survived the semester and am looking forward to watching Netflix all day, cuddled up with Cosmo. Those plans can wait — my shows can’t.
And by “shows” what I really mean is my mental and emotional well-being, but you knew that.