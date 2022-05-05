Marty Nemko, How To Do Life: An honest look at dog ownership

I’ve always had a doggie, not a dog, a doggie. That feels more fun to say and to tell others than that I have a dog. I have to try to look for the fun because, having a dog is, well, a mixed breed: There are lots of nice moments but it’s like having a baby who never grows up.

Whether it’s my previous dog, Einstein, who could have won the Dogtona 500 or my current cur Hachi, whose perfect career would be mattress tester, if you’re a responsible person, you’re ever thinking about or doing the myriad things to care for said doggie: feeding twice a day on time, walking a few times a day, picking up his poop and making sure he doesn’t eat nor roll around in others’ poop, taking him to the vet, getting a dog sitter when you’re away, making sure he doesn’t escape through an open door.

Speaking of running away, one time when I was opening my door to pick up the newspaper, Einstein zoomed out and down the street. I raced after him in my slippers. He decided to take the freeway, so up the ramp I ran.

Fortunately, the traffic, as usual was crawling, I screamed, “Open your door” and a driver did, Einstein, who loved being in the car, hopped in—and I thought he was loyal to me. Hah! I suspect he would have happily driven away with the man.

Speaking of loyalty, I wonder whether any kindnesses bestowed by a doggie merely reflect survival instinct. Yes, my mutts follow me from room to room. Yes, they roll over and beg for belly rubs. Yes, they sit in the window waiting for me to return. But all those things could be explained by a desire for safety and comfort than by that strange thing we call love.

Of course, having a doggie brings pleasures. Always getting shelter-poo, I feel good about saving a life. I choose cute dogs, which get smiles and requests for pets from passersby, even the Trader Joe’s clerks. I like cuddling with my doggie, his jumping onto the bed to sleep with me, and the grand-mal wags and kisses when I wake up or come home.

Nevertheless, for me to not resent the responsibilities of dog ownership’s often transient pleasures, I try not to be as rational as I’m trying to be here. Once I decide to adopt a dog, I don’t second-guess it any more than if I were deciding to have a child.

Of course, the scale tilts more toward the pleasure side if you’re thoughtful in selecting a dog. Do look for a dog with the look and energy level that’s right for you, and of course for signs of friendliness: When you approach a dog, does s/he bark, cower, or look up excitedly, even toddle toward you as Hachi did?

Fortunately, there are websites that aggregate dogs available from many shelters, for example, PetHarbor.org, PetFinder.com, and AdoptaPet.com. Because of the pandemic, there’s a shortage of dogs except for pit bulls and chihuahuas. So you may want to be more creative. For example, contact local vets, who may know of pregnant dogs. Or post a doggie-wanted note on your neighborhood’s online forum.

Rationally, it may not make sense to have a dog, we may need to leave a little room for that irrational thing called love. Or not.

You can reach career and personal coach, Dr. Marty Nemko at mnemko@comcast.net.