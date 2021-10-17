Marty Nemko, How to do Life: Current reactions to ancient proverbs

I’ve grown convinced that we benefit most from the brief. Proverbs are a particularly potent example of brevity. Proverbs are time-honored, distilled wisdom. Here are 18. For each, I amplify or dissent.

Among the blind, the one-eyed person is king

For most people, the benefits of being successful in a smaller sphere outweigh the risks and even the benefits of trying in a bigger one.

Consider, for example, the actor who chooses to have a day job and do community theatre after work, where she can routinely get great roles. I think, for example, of the stars of Napa and Sonoma theatre, Dani Beem and Taylor Bartolucci. Compare that with the Broadway aspirant who, despite years and a fortune in training, must traipse to cattle call after cattle call and is grateful for a small role and a subsistence living.

You can lead a horse to water but you can’t make it drink

Right. When you want to offer a suggestion, make it once, or at most, after an objection, one counter. After that, if you keep trying to drag the horse to the water, you're less likely to have the horse comply than to kick you.

You catch more flies with honey than vinegar