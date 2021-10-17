 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marty Nemko, How to do Life: Current reactions to ancient proverbs

Marty Nemko, How to do Life: Current reactions to ancient proverbs

{{featured_button_text}}
Marty Nemko mug

Marty Nemko

 Submitted photo

I’ve grown convinced that we benefit most from the brief. Proverbs are a particularly potent example of brevity. Proverbs are time-honored, distilled wisdom. Here are 18. For each, I amplify or dissent.

Among the blind, the one-eyed person is king

For most people, the benefits of being successful in a smaller sphere outweigh the risks and even the benefits of trying in a bigger one.

Consider, for example, the actor who chooses to have a day job and do community theatre after work, where she can routinely get great roles. I think, for example, of the stars of Napa and Sonoma theatre, Dani Beem and Taylor Bartolucci. Compare that with the Broadway aspirant who, despite years and a fortune in training, must traipse to cattle call after cattle call and is grateful for a small role and a subsistence living.

You can lead a horse to water but you can’t make it drink

Right. When you want to offer a suggestion, make it once, or at most, after an objection, one counter. After that, if you keep trying to drag the horse to the water, you're less likely to have the horse comply than to kick you.

You catch more flies with honey than vinegar

It may be more potent to offer honey while threatening vinegar. For example, mightn't many people be motivated to work hard if they get both praise for good work and threat of criticism or even termination for the bad?

Silence is half consent

When trying to change someone’s mind, it's rare that someone will gush, "Thanks for the great idea!" Often, the best we can hope for is to have planted a seed, which is evinced only by silence.

Blood is thicker than water

Not necessarily. After all, we’re thrust into family by chance, friends by choice.

A leopard can’t change its spots.

Right. In self-help and even counseling, it’s wise to avoid hubris: Better to assume the person's personality won't change radically. than to try a personality transplant.

Absence makes the heart grow fonder

That need be weighed against, “Out of sight, out of mind.”

An idle brain is the devil’s workshop

Right. Not being busy leaves too much time for mischief and for worry, usually unproductive worry. A number of my previously worry-ridden clients said that they got too busy to worry.

A bad worker blames the tools

Great writers can write on a cheap computer, great teachers in a rundown building.

Beauty is only skin deep

Alas, humankind often falls for the packaging, blinded to the product inside.

A journey of thousand miles begins with a single step

Right. Period.

Actions speak louder than words

Right. Many people can talk a good game, but it’s far easier to talk than to walk. Hypocrisy is too frequent. To wit, the many well-off people who claim to care deeply for the poor but wouldn't give them half their net worth or even invite them to live in their spare bedroom.

Don’t cast pearls before swine

Indeed, it’s wise to husband our efforts where we think they’ll yield the biggest difference.

An empty vessel makes much noise

Right. We've all heard loud-and-proud types who clearly seem to be empty vessels.

Too many cooks spoil the broth

Individual initiative is often dismissed as too hierarchical, cowboy-like. Yet team decision-making tends to lead to tepid, lowest-common-denominator plans, those that all the team members, tired of the endless back-and-forth, can accept, if only by holding their nose.

Never test a water’s depth with both feet

Low-risk action, a pilot test, usually is wise and can make a fearful person rise from excess rumination to the empiricism that provides early feedback. That feedback is often crucial to wisely deciding whether to revise, expand, or cut the project.

Never put off until tomorrow what you can do today

If only people would listen to that. Procrastination is a career killer, relationship killer, life dissipator.

The early bird catches the worm

See the previous comment.

A thing begun is half done

Yes, often, the hardest part is making yourself get started. Try the one-second start: What’s the first one-second part of the task?” Even if something as simple as opening a file can be enough to take advantage of the law of motion: An object in motion, in motion.

The takeaway

So, is there at least one thing you want to do differently, more of, or less of, as a result of considering those proverbs or my comments?

I read this aloud on YouTube.

A new survey commissioned by Stuffed Puffs has found that 56% of Americans feel happiest in the fall. 51% of the 2,000 Americans surveyed said the best part of fall was watching the leaves change color. 45% said the best part of the season was feeling the chill in the air, while 44% said it was drinking hot chocolate. 40% of respondents said their favorite part of fall is getting ready for Halloween and Thanksgiving. People who selected fall as their favorite season were more likely to be adventurous and sarcastic. They were also the most likely to choose horror or thriller as their favorite movie genre. As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, 68% of respondents are planning more indoor activities this year. Almost one-third of people said they’ve been unable to participate in the activities they normally do due to the crisis. 28% are planning to eat more holiday foods this year compared to other years

You can reach career and personal coach Dr. Marty Nemko at mnemko@comcast.net.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to prepare your home for cooler weather

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News