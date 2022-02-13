Marty Nemko, How to Do Life: Finding Peace of Mind

Peace of mind: It’s the emotional holy grail.

The following first-person report from "Jeremy" is a composite of my clients' experiences. After "Jeremy's" report, I call out three embedded takeaways.

Hi, I’m Jeremy,

I heard some old song, “Is That All There Is?” And it started my thinking. Maybe it’s not just a song.

Lily and I have decent jobs, enough money to save a little, donate a little—as long as we live in our just-okay apartment in our just-okay neighborhood in American Canyon and drive our used, quite used Toyotas.

Actually, I’m not sure there’s more. I mean, I doubt we’d end up that much happier in a fancier neighborhood, car, or vacations.

What about spirituality? It’s tough to understand how a supposedly omnipotent, loving God would allow earthquakes, COVID and countless babies to be born with horrific diseases, living a few weeks in agony, dying and leaving parents in misery?

Do-gooding? Yeah, I guess so. No, I’m sure so. Remember the starfish story? A passerby saw a boy tossing a beached starfish back into the water. The passerby said, "Don't you realize that there are thousands of starfish on this beach alone and thousands of beaches. What possible difference could you make?” The boy replied, looking at the starfish, “To him, a very big difference.” Right. Random acts of kindness, even if they don't change much, probably contribute to peace of mind.

My friends go to San Francisco, Europe or Nepal to find "the answer" but come back maybe meditating, becoming vegan or volunteering for some cause, but with no career or even much of a job. Nor do they seem to have much more peace of mind.

Is that all there is?

Here’s the one thing I’ve concluded, at least for now: that the most likely path toward peace of mind is to aim for some semblance of balance: work with play, looking back with looking forward with living in the now. Looking back with nostalgia and for lessons learned. Looking ahead to some goals that feel worthwhile but being open to change. And being grateful for the present: the little problems and solutions at work, the simple pleasures of living in the Napa Valley, nature, music, sports, reading, movies, theatre, eating, talking, and loving.

Embedded takeaways

"Jeremy's" story embeds steps toward peace of mind:

Focus on the attainable. Many people seek peace through the grandiose: trying to change the world or at least start some amazing program here in the Napa Valley, becoming materially rich, or aspiring to nirvana. Peace of mind is more likely to come from appreciating smaller, easier-to-come-by pleasures such as pride in even ordinary work, creative expression, random acts of kindness and love.

Balance drive with acceptance. Life puts us on an endless conveyor belt of problems. People with peace of mind make reasonable efforts to solve problems but accept what is beyond their control.

Balance past, present and future. It's au courant to urge us to be in the moment, to "be here now." But enduring peace of mind more likely derives from nostalgic pleasure and lessons from the past, reasonable and pleasant plans for the future, and yes, fully experiencing the present.

You can reach personal and career coach Dr. Marty Nemko at mnemko@comcast.net.