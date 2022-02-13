Marty Nemko, How to Do Life: Finding Peace of Mind

Peace of mind: It’s the emotional holy grail.
The following first-person report from "Jeremy" is a composite of my clients' experiences. After "Jeremy's" report, I call out three embedded takeaways.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Hi, I’m Jeremy,
I heard some old song, “Is That All There Is?” And it started my thinking. Maybe it’s not just a song.
Lily and I have decent jobs, enough money to save a little, donate a little—as long as we live in our just-okay apartment in our just-okay neighborhood in American Canyon and drive our used, quite used Toyotas.
Actually, I’m not sure there’s more. I mean, I doubt we’d end up that much happier in a fancier neighborhood, car, or vacations.
What about spirituality? It’s tough to understand how a supposedly omnipotent, loving God would allow earthquakes, COVID and countless babies to be born with horrific diseases, living a few weeks in agony, dying and leaving parents in misery?
People are also reading…
Do-gooding? Yeah, I guess so. No, I’m sure so. Remember the starfish story? A passerby saw a boy tossing a beached starfish back into the water. The passerby said, "Don't you realize that there are thousands of starfish on this beach alone and thousands of beaches. What possible difference could you make?” The boy replied, looking at the starfish, “To him, a very big difference.” Right. Random acts of kindness, even if they don't change much, probably contribute to peace of mind.
My friends go to San Francisco, Europe or Nepal to find "the answer" but come back maybe meditating, becoming vegan or volunteering for some cause, but with no career or even much of a job. Nor do they seem to have much more peace of mind.
Is that all there is?
Here’s the one thing I’ve concluded, at least for now: that the most likely path toward peace of mind is to aim for some semblance of balance: work with play, looking back with looking forward with living in the now. Looking back with nostalgia and for lessons learned. Looking ahead to some goals that feel worthwhile but being open to change. And being grateful for the present: the little problems and solutions at work, the simple pleasures of living in the Napa Valley, nature, music, sports, reading, movies, theatre, eating, talking, and loving.
Embedded takeaways
"Jeremy's" story embeds steps toward peace of mind:
Focus on the attainable. Many people seek peace through the grandiose: trying to change the world or at least start some amazing program here in the Napa Valley, becoming materially rich, or aspiring to nirvana. Peace of mind is more likely to come from appreciating smaller, easier-to-come-by pleasures such as pride in even ordinary work, creative expression, random acts of kindness and love.
Balance drive with acceptance. Life puts us on an endless conveyor belt of problems. People with peace of mind make reasonable efforts to solve problems but accept what is beyond their control.
Balance past, present and future. It's au courant to urge us to be in the moment, to "be here now." But enduring peace of mind more likely derives from nostalgic pleasure and lessons from the past, reasonable and pleasant plans for the future, and yes, fully experiencing the present.
You can reach personal and career coach Dr. Marty Nemko at mnemko@comcast.net.
Check out the week in cartoons
Lisa Benson cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Tim Campbell cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Tim Campbell cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
David La Rochelle is rebuilding his Silverado home that burned down during the 2017 Atlas Fire, and he’s determined the new home won’t share a…
The Napa County Office of Education's decision on the school charter is expected March 15.
Four finalists have been chosen to submit conceptual designs for a public art piece set to be installed near the three roundabouts that separ…
Transportation officials are finding ways to resolve Swainson's hawk issues to keep the $64 million Soscol Junction traffic relief project alo…
As the COVID pandemic drags on, Napa thrift stores continue to bend and twist every which way to keep customers, and their donations, coming i…
Napa photographer Bob McClenahan is hoping to restart his career after fighting cancer for much of 2021.
Station owner Wine Down Media turned the AM station into Napa County's first all-Spanish-language radio outlet starting Jan. 3.
A luxury bed and breakfast inn, which the owner intends to call the Hotel California, is one step closer to coming to Napa.
The city of Napa has two major milestones this year — the 175th anniversary of its founding and 150th anniversary of its incorporation.