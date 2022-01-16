Marty Nemko, How to do Life: How to become special

Whether in our work or personal life, most people want to feel special, not just be like everyone else. Here are some ways to differentiate yourself.
Build on strengths
My clients have most often found that building on strengths, even if they're just slivers of strength, not world-beating, is the most likely route to being special and feeling special.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…
Excel in a micro-niche career
Of course, excelling, by definition, differentiates you from the average, but that's not so easy. It can be easier if you pick a narrow niche, especially one that you care about. For example, a male psychotherapist who had an eating disorder, which is less common in men, might make the effort to become an expert in that.
An English teacher who performed in college theater plays, might direct her classes in scenes from plays. She might even act in them, in costume. Even doing some of that would make her special, memorable, in her students' eyes and in her own.
People are also reading…
Suffuse your hobbies into your work life
For example, I keep a stock of the many U.S. postage stamps that depict love and have my clients choose their favorite. They're mint so they can be used for postage. When I'd like a client to take a minute to muse on something, I sometimes ask if prefer to do that in silence or for me to play soft music on the piano while they're thinking.
Build on your distinctive style
While the predictive validity of the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator is poor, its typology is helpful: All of us are either more thinking or feeling-centric, extroverted or introverted, judging or perceiving. I'd add abstract or sensory, Do you stand out in one of those characteristics? Could you build on that to make you more special?
If you're more of a judger than a perceiver, do you want to make that a larger part of your identity and behavior? For example, you might make a point of writing lots of thoughtful reviews on Amazon and Yelp. Instead of feeling sheepish about being judgmental, you might reframe that and take pride in your discernment. You might choose a career that emphasizes judging, for example, recruiter, product tester or program evaluator.
If you're relational, you could look for extra opportunities for relationships beyond the typical: Should you be a mentor? A tutor? A pen pal on a pen-pal site? Form a board of advisors? In the latter, members state their goal and solicit the group's suggestions or support. In subsequent meetings, they issue a progress report.
Go the extra mile
Some people distinguish themselves by going beyond the expected. For example, a counselor who enjoys hiking might invite a group of clients to go on a hike. That's unexpected, different, benefits the clients who choose to come, and makes all the invitees feel they have an especially caring and distinctive counselor.
Another example: I recently bought an owl-shaped candle on Etsy.com. When I received it, not only was it beautifully wrapped, it included a handwritten, personalized note. Not only does that make me want to buy more from her but I'd imagine that her going the extra mile for customers contributes to her feeling special.
The takeaway: So, turning to you, think about yourself at work and in your personal life. Would you like to be more special in either? If so, do any of the above hold promise for you?
I read this aloud on YouTube.
You can reach personal and career coach Dr. Marty Nemko at mnemko@comcast.net
Check out the week in cartoons
Clay Bennett cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jeff Danziger
Clay Bennett cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger
Lisa Benson cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Tim Campbell cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Tim Campbell cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
cbe220115c.jpg
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A new California law requires residents and businesses to separate organic materials, like bananas peels, from regular trash and recycling.
A tapeworm invaded this Napan's brain in 2015. How's he doing today?
The City of Calistoga is preparing to make a new offer to the County of Napa to purchase the entire Napa County Fairgrounds property, includin…
Three Californians explain why they decided to leave the Golden State and move to Arkansas — and what they found there.
The Napa Valley Vintners recently rolled out their new Collective Napa Valley, inviting locals as well as global wine enthusiasts to join a ye…
Local electric car owners sound off on the state of Napa County's electric car charging station network.
Cyclists are using a newly widened sidewalk that fills a Napa Valley Vine Trail gap along Soscol Avenue.
In a valley with over 500 wineries and countless others across the country and globe, it is getting harder and harder for independent winemake…
Napa Valley has lured many young winemakers from across the globe. But in the case of Laura Díaz Muñoz the trip to Napa was meant only to be a…
Noel Bito wants to "bring back the old-school barber" with his Midtown Barbershop, opening soon at 1080 Main St., Suite C, in St. Helena.