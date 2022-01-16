Marty Nemko, How to do Life: How to become special

Whether in our work or personal life, most people want to feel special, not just be like everyone else. Here are some ways to differentiate yourself.

Build on strengths

My clients have most often found that building on strengths, even if they're just slivers of strength, not world-beating, is the most likely route to being special and feeling special.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…

Excel in a micro-niche career

Of course, excelling, by definition, differentiates you from the average, but that's not so easy. It can be easier if you pick a narrow niche, especially one that you care about. For example, a male psychotherapist who had an eating disorder, which is less common in men, might make the effort to become an expert in that.

An English teacher who performed in college theater plays, might direct her classes in scenes from plays. She might even act in them, in costume. Even doing some of that would make her special, memorable, in her students' eyes and in her own.

Suffuse your hobbies into your work life

For example, I keep a stock of the many U.S. postage stamps that depict love and have my clients choose their favorite. They're mint so they can be used for postage. When I'd like a client to take a minute to muse on something, I sometimes ask if prefer to do that in silence or for me to play soft music on the piano while they're thinking.

Build on your distinctive style

While the predictive validity of the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator is poor, its typology is helpful: All of us are either more thinking or feeling-centric, extroverted or introverted, judging or perceiving. I'd add abstract or sensory, Do you stand out in one of those characteristics? Could you build on that to make you more special?

If you're more of a judger than a perceiver, do you want to make that a larger part of your identity and behavior? For example, you might make a point of writing lots of thoughtful reviews on Amazon and Yelp. Instead of feeling sheepish about being judgmental, you might reframe that and take pride in your discernment. You might choose a career that emphasizes judging, for example, recruiter, product tester or program evaluator.

If you're relational, you could look for extra opportunities for relationships beyond the typical: Should you be a mentor? A tutor? A pen pal on a pen-pal site? Form a board of advisors? In the latter, members state their goal and solicit the group's suggestions or support. In subsequent meetings, they issue a progress report.

Go the extra mile

Some people distinguish themselves by going beyond the expected. For example, a counselor who enjoys hiking might invite a group of clients to go on a hike. That's unexpected, different, benefits the clients who choose to come, and makes all the invitees feel they have an especially caring and distinctive counselor.

Another example: I recently bought an owl-shaped candle on Etsy.com. When I received it, not only was it beautifully wrapped, it included a handwritten, personalized note. Not only does that make me want to buy more from her but I'd imagine that her going the extra mile for customers contributes to her feeling special.

The takeaway: So, turning to you, think about yourself at work and in your personal life. Would you like to be more special in either? If so, do any of the above hold promise for you?

I read this aloud on YouTube.

You can reach personal and career coach Dr. Marty Nemko at mnemko@comcast.net