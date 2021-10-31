Marty Nemko, How to do Life: Lives in isolation

Whether because of COVID or other factors, more of my clients are living relatively isolated lives. Some are happy with that, but not all. Here are three composites:

Scared of COVID

I’m only 33 and don’t have underlying conditions but COVID freaks me out. The media tells of people, even famous rich people, even when vaccinated, who have been hospitalized, like Tom Hanks. Colin Powell died!

So, I’m being really careful. I only go out when absolutely necessary. I do my shopping online and won't eat in a restaurant or go to a concert or theater. A friend convinced me to go to a restaurant’s outdoor parklet, but I felt uneasy the whole time.

The schools have opened but I’m uncomfortable sending my child. It’s almost like a super spreader event. I’d rather my child and I be safe than on a ventilator.

My response: How rational is your fear? The Napa County Health Department offers guidance, informed by the California Dept. of Health and the federal Centers for Disease Control, that should help: https://covid19.ca.gov/safely-reopening/

Politically out of step

I’m a moderate in a woke world. I don’t agree with everything the GOP advocates but I’m more a Republican than a Democrat, let alone a woke socialist, and I’m tired of the woke’s sighs, epithets and downright ostracizing.

I go into the office two days a week and must be very careful — I so self-censor lest someone censor (fire) me. When I get back in my car, I can finally exhale. Even driving is subject to scrutiny: I’m supposed to forgo my car's island of peace for the more time-consuming and noisy bus and train.

Even though I’ve chosen to pretty much hunker down, there’s no escaping: So much of what I read, of what I see, is woke. All I can do to escape is to read classics by those dead white males like Hemingway, Orwell and Twain, speak with my two not-PC friends, and cook. Even though the woke bristle dare you eat meat, cooking is still relatively safe from the finger-pointing.

My response: Every era has its zeitgeist and today’s indeed is woke. I can’t blame you for not wanting to fight a tidal wave. You may too likely drown in the undertow.

Have you done all you want to find kindred spirits? You say you read the classics of “dead white males.” Should you start a classics book or article club?

I infer that your sociopolitical views are important to you. Rather than self-censoring, if you feel that the risk of expressing your views is too great, might you write under a pseudonym like two of the authors you mentioned: Samuel Clemens wrote as Mark Twain, Eric Blair as George Orwell. Another example: Agatha Christie wrote as Mary Westmacott.

Aging

I’m embarrassed at my declining physical and mental health. I used to have such a good memory. So, now at 78, I’m increasingly comfortable being alone. I’m surprised that I’m rarely bored, perhaps because I enjoy reading, watching TV, and thinking—I write letters to the editor.

My friends are getting sick or have died, and that’s sobering of course. But what bothers me most is ageism. I could do some work but no one wants a 78-year-old. When I write my letters to the editor, they can’t tell how old I am. But even the telemarketers, when they ask my age and I say78, just hang up. I’m irrelevant.

My response: It sounds like you’re content being alone. You probably should honor that. Some young and especially some older people have come to prefer a largely solo existence. You’ve lived 78 years; which earns you the right to make that choice.

You say you write letters to the editor. Should those focus more on the ageism you decry? Should you do some other sort of activism? You speak of your physical decline but could you still write fundraising letters or make get-out-the-vote phone calls?

Of course, seeing your age-peers get sick and die is an unpleasant reminder that we’re all on the same conveyer belt with the same endpoint. Its main silver lining is that it reminds us to squeeze as much pleasure or, perhaps better, as much contribution, as possible.

The takeaway

If you don't feel satisfied with your hunkering down, might one or more of the above be worth trying?

I read this aloud on YouTube.

You can reach career and personal coach Dr. Marty Nemko at mnemko@comcast.net