Marty Nemko, How to do life: Quelling procrastination

These tips have helped my clients reduce their procrastination. Perhaps one or more will help you.

Find the motivation by picturing the benefits of doing the task and the liabilities of not. Possible benefits: Proving that naysayer wrong. Giving yourself a reward, even for just 10 minutes of work. Knowing that you’ll feel good checking off that item on your to-do list. Possible liability: Your boss or romantic partner will be disappointed in you.

Replace excess rumination with a low-risk action. Promptly starting the task makes it more likely you’ll have time to revise, which boosts the chance your work will be good. And even if it’s not, acting rather than excess ruminating is more likely to yield a lesson that can boost your future chances of success.

Write baby steps? If it’s a complex or long task, do you want to write the baby steps, the milestones that you can check off as they’re done? That feels good. If you don’t know a wise way to break down a task, is there someone you should ask?

Do it the fun way. For example, would listening to music while you work be worth whatever distraction it causes? Should you just create a few talking points rather than writing a script? If you’re a people person who has to write a report, could you replace some of the spreadsheets with interviews?