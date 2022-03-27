Marty Nemko, How To Do Life, Stay busy

These days, we’re often urged to slow down, even be still. I could not disagree more.

I have had many clients who slowed down — meditated more, worked less, vacationed more — and, as a result, were less happy and, of course, less productive.

Here’s a composite example:

"I was “laid off” at 52 and could not find a job. Everyone told me to take a break, enjoy life a little, have some wine, smoke some weed. One guy even told me to try acid!

"I tried those (except for the acid) and it only made me worse. More time to worry and the meter kept running. Savings going down, and the longer I was unemployed, the harder it would be to explain to prospective employers how, if I’m so good, then why have I been unemployed so long?

"What worked? To bust my ass: 30 hours a week of looking for a job and filling every other minute with constructive activities: My house got truly clean for the first time in decades, including the backyard: no more weeds, lots of flowers and veggies.

"I won’t lie: It still took me a few more months until I landed a job. But my spirits were so much better because I stayed busy that I gave off good vibes, confident vibes, energetic vibes in the interviews. And an unexpected side benefit: I was too busy to worry about all the crap I couldn’t do anything about."

In short, my composite benefited by staying busy. He felt useful, got things done, was distracted from his woes, and his demeanor was better, which made him a more viable job candidate.

Being more upbeat likely also improves personal life. Few people want to be around a relentless sad sack.

Even if you’re employed, what if you don’t have enough to keep you busy? Do any of the following appeal?

• Work extra hours. Say you’re a good manager. How about putting in more time on mentorship, prepping so your next meeting can be crisp, or figuring out how to deal with a problem employee who’s difficult to terminate?

• Look for a second job, even one of those low-level jobs that comprise most of the so-called Great Resignations. As absurd as it may sound to pleasure-centric people, once you accept the primacy of productivity, you can feel good about even being a house cleaner. All work is honorable work, perhaps especially that which pays little and has low status.

• Learn something, especially something practical. Is there software you should learn? Leadership skills? Parenting skills? Even reading a good novel can teach you a lot. I’ve learned a fair amount about emotional intelligence and restrained but wise leadership from the character Armand Gamache in "Bury Your Dead."

• Volunteer. What or who do you believe in, really believe in? Should you volunteer to help that person or organization?

• Clean up. It’s comforting and a bit productive to finally clean your place, or maybe just your desk, or maybe just one room. Give away lots of stuff to Goodwill, needy friends, or just put it out on the curb.

• Have any better ideas? Good! Your ideas are more likely to be on-target and more acted-on than those of some columnist.

You can reach career and personal coach Marty Nemko at mnemko@comcast.net