Napa Valley First Person: Bentley and me

A variety of unusual invitations land on my features desk at the Register, and the most interesting often come from New York, such as the one that arrived recently from Bentley Motors inviting me to lunch in San Francisco after which I could drive one of their cars north for a Napa Valley Weekend.

I replied with thanks, but pointed out that I live in Napa and therefore experience wine country weekends on a regular basis. Although it might not be New York's idea of a wine country weekend.

Resilient, the PR people bounced back with a new idea: Meet us in Napa and pick up a Bentley to drive around

A Bentley? My knowledge of this British luxury car was limited. I knew the late Queen had often been photographed waving from the backseat of her Bentley, and in chapter 11 of "From Russia With Love," James Bond fires up his Bentley to go get new assignment from M.

According to the Bentley website, W.O. Bentley founded Bentley Motors in 1919. "The company’s extraordinary cars have always been designed and built by exceptional people using only the finest of materials. They have always been driven by exceptional people, too."

Today the company is owned by Volkswagan, although it is hardly the peoples' car with prices starting around $200,000.

George Altamura, the local real estate developer, had told me an amusing story about Bentleys. George had arrived in Napa in 1949 with nine dollars in his pocket and his first lodging was a chicken coop. He married a Napa girl, Jackie, who was his steadfast support while he made his fortune.

This achieved, George explained, "I wanted to buy her a Rolls Royce but Jackie said no. She would look silly and pretentious driving around Napa in a Rolls and her friends would make fun of her. So I took her to a car show and she looked at all the cars and said, 'Now that is a nice car. I could drive that car in Napa.'" It was a Bentley. Vastly amused, he bought it for her. Only later did she learn her taste coincided with the Queen of England.

I was being asked to join the ranks of the Queen, James Bond, and Jackie Altamura? Why, I asked the Bentley rep, aptly named Ben. Napa might have some wealthy folks, I pointed out, such as George, but our prosperity comes from the land, and wildfires, drought and crazy heat waves were making people here extremely conscious of climate change. The cars I was seeing on the roads around Napa a lot, if not a Prius, were Teslas.

Here was the point, Ben replied. He had a hybrid Bentley for me to try out; by 2025, Bentley plans to unveil a fully electric car.

As directed, at 3:30 p.m. I went to Stanly Ranch resort, where Christophe Georges CEO of Bentley America, and the four journalists who had picked up their cars in the city were due to converge. None of the journalists had yet arrived, which indicated to me that somewhere, they were, in the manner of journalists set lose in Bentleys, having a good time.

"Here is your car!" An enthusiast Bentley rep opened the door to a purple SUV not larger than the average mountain. This was their Wellness edition, he explained, with every detail attending to passenger's well being.

To demonstrate he pushed one of the many gleaming buttons on the dashboard. My seat went into enthusiastic gyrations. The seats were designed to replicate first-class airline seats but these massage you as you drive.

I drove off, mindful not to let my ongoing massage distract me from accidentally running over any smaller vehicles in my path, such as a fire truck. I arrived at my house only to discover an oversight: I had not the slightest idea how to turn my Bentley off. It had no key, and 8,000 possible buttons to choose from. I drove back to Stanly Ranch. Should you ever find yourself in a similar quandary, the button marked "Start," I learned, is also the button to stop.

The next car they gave me to take home was a Flying Spur, a sleek silver sedan. I understood Mrs. Altamura's viewpoint: It's elegant but understated. You could almost confuse it with a myriad of sleek silver sedans on the road. Until you step inside, sink into a seat and push the right button to start. Then a portion of the front wood panel glides up to reveal all the silver buttons and the navigator. So James Bond.

Where to go? My daughter, Ariel, who doesn't fully trust I can operate an iPhone, rode along to take charge of the buttons. (OK, I couldn't figure out how to turn off the blaring Sirius station.) She found KDFC and they were playing, the Fanfare-Rondeau from Mouret's "Suite of Symphonies," also known as the theme song for Masterpiece Theatre. We went to Genova Deli to pick up Parmesan cheese; and I had to get a few things at Trader Joe's.

Somehow a Bentley asked for more. We decided to go see my brother-in-law, Steve, who might drive it with more confidence. We wanted to take it to In-N-Out Burger, where I suspected it had never been, but I was worried I might knock down the porte-chochere.

Ariel persuaded her dog, Puck, to get in the car by putting his blanket on the back seat. (He had first sniffed it doubtfully and went to stand by my little Honda). Ariel rode in the back with him because if he sees cows, he gets excited and once he bit a chunk out of a headrest. The paparazzi screens in the back windows, however, blocked out any cow sightings. Puck was entirely relaxed, if not regal. "Oh God, I'm going to have to buy him a Bentley," Ariel said.

I will say this: On the highway the car is a dream: you float, you soar, you fly like a cheetah, and when you put on your turn change signal, other cars pull out of your way. Channeling James Bond, you can outrun any villain.

My brother-in-law, Steve, was somewhat astounded when we rolled into his driveway. "I saw the wings on the hood," he said, "and I thought, 'Why has Sasha bought a Olds--' then I noticed the grille and I realized: this is no Oldsmobile."

My sister, Laura, thought I'd stolen it.

My niece, Natalie, texted a photo of Steve standing by the car to her brother in Oregon. "Dad had a mid-life crisis," she wrote. "Look what he bought."

Ben texted back, "There is no way our dad, who drove the same Nissan Sentra for nine years, bought that car."

His son Kobe, added, "But don't take it back till I can come down and drive it."

We decided to go see my other nephew, Nick, but he was at soccer practice with his daughter. Nick, too, looked fairly flummoxed when his dad pulled up in the Bentley, along with his mother, and Ariel, me and the dog.

"It's Sasha's," Steve explained.

"What happened?" Nick asked me. "Did Jeff Bezos buy The Register?"

Driving home that night, we made two more cool discoveries. In the dark, a narrow blue line of light goes on all around the interior; and when you open the door, a nifty hologram glows on the ground where you might step: the Bentley wings and the name. In case you forgot.

The next day I got a text from Bentley Ben arranging the time when a driver would collect the car. I had just enough time to drive to the Register. I knew that Jennifer Huffman, our business editor and expert on the British monarchy, would like to see it. We drove around Napa. Howard Yune, city editor, cops reporter, and tech expert, joined us. Howard sat in the front seat and punched the buttons, while Jennifer rode in back and practiced her royal wave.

The Bentley collector arrived just after I returned home. He ubers around the Bay Area, collecting Bentleys the company has loaned out, driving them back to headquarters, he explained. What did I think of it?

I could get used to this, I told him, although, realistically the only way I could get used to it would be if I sold my house and lived in it. I preferred the style of the Flying Spur but had rather liked the rambunctious massager in the wellness SUV.

"It should have one in this model too," he said. He departed. A few minutes later texted me: "Found the right button. I'm getting my massage now." Even a regular driver of Bentleys hadn't discovered all the buttons, bells and whistles.

My James Bond fantasy had driven into the sunset. now I was more like Cinderella whose gold coach had turned back into a pumpkin, or more specifically, a red Honda.

"At least it was a hybrid," said my socially conscious neighbor.

"True," I agreed. It had gone an impressive 41 miles on the electric charge. "I guess I will wait for the all-electric version to buy one."

Meanwhile, Puck wanted to go to the dog park. And he was just as happy to hop into a Honda.