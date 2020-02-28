Napa Valley's Living Landscape: The elusive mountain lions

The DFW says there could only be 4,000 to 6,000 big cats living in the whole state. These magnificent creatures, who range all across North and South America belong to the Felinae family, and are both stealthy and secretive. (Other creatures around the world belonging to the Felinae family include the Cheetah, African golden cat, Asian golden cat and our domestic and lovable house cat.)

The wild cats roaming our valleys are most active at dawn and dusk, as well as nighttime, and are known for ambushing their prey, since they don’t have the lung capacity for long chases. They prefer to conceal themselves amongst rocks or vegetation, then pounce on unsuspecting prey. Mountain lions also lurk in trees where they can jump down to consume gophers, deer, mice and other rodents, and also, the elk that thrive in Lake County.

The DFW notes that the big cats will also prey on pets and livestock if animals are not properly penned. They remind us that to stay safe it is important to deer-proof your land and landscape with plants that deer don’t like. Never feed deer or wild animals, since it is illegal, but just as important, it is for your own and your family’s safety, since deer are a mountain lions prey of choice. For more safety tips, visit the DFW’s website.

These discreet predators are a sign that, even with all of the cacophony, hustle and bustle of our 21st century lives, we still live in a community of big, wild cats.

Kathleen Scavone, M.A., is a retired educator. She is a potter, freelance writer and author of “Anderson Marsh State Historic Park: A Walking History, Prehistory, Flora, and Fauna Tour of a California State Park”, “People of the Water” and “Native Americans of Lake County.” She can be reached through her website, KathleenScavone.com

