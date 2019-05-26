Global-scale projections of climate change impacts are common, but what about right here, at home? As we look to the future, a clear view can help our community plan wisely and save time, money, and energy.
The biggest effects of climate change in Napa County are likely to be extreme weather, gradually rising temperatures, and loss of native plants and animals. Some of the best tools we have to address these problems are local-scale cooling strategies and conservation of wildlands and waterways.
Napa has had torrential precipitation events the past couple of years, and five years of extreme drought before that. Climate scientists say this may be indicative of the future, and that problems can compound one another. The fires of 2017 were extraordinarily damaging due to extreme weather in the preceding years.
Extreme weather events stress native plants and animals, which threatens biodiversity. They stress agriculture, which is costly. Heavy rains lead to hillside erosion of unstable or exposed slopes, which may pollute water supplies and wash out roads. These signs of change are impossible to ignore because they are inconvenient and expensive in the short term.
But there are subtle impacts as well, like fog bank shrinkage and higher nighttime temperatures. These less obvious shifts will make the microclimates that premium wine grapes rely on vanishingly rare. Probably before 2100, the best weather for wine grapes will have moved north and toward the coast, away from Napa County. Models suggest Montana and New England will harbor premium wine country at that time.
There’s something else about California’s projected climate future that has got to be part of the conversation: our climate has been anomalously stable for the past 200 years; a span which happens to coincide with European exploration and settlement. This means that direct observations of weather, which we use to define “normal” conditions, are not a representative sample. Paleoclimate records assembled by UC Berkeley researchers reveal a California that none of our infrastructure or systems are ready for.
The last few thousand years have been characterized by droughts and wet spells that last hundreds of years. It is normal for California to have droughts that go unabated for centuries. It is normal for vast areas in the Central Valley to fill up like bathtubs as storms continue for months.
Even without climate change, California is overdue for a shift to a radically different climate reality. How those two factors will interact is anyone’s guess. One thing is certain, however: there’s no time to waste in adjusting land management practices.
Napa County is a biodiversity hotspot. The hills and waterways are exceptionally rich in native plants and animals, even compared to nearby counties. The Napa River Watershed has been identified as a top priority for salmon recovery in California by CalTrout. The biodiversity of our wildlands and waterways matters at local, state, and global levels.
Loss of wildland habitats due to vineyard conversion occurred at a rate of about 500 acres per year in the 1990s, and has been occurring at a rate of about 200 acres per year since 2010. This cumulative loss piles on top of existing stresses to native plants and animals, such as temperature fatigue, fire impacts, and invasive species introductions. This reduces resilience, leaving populations less able to recover over the long-term.
To continue Napa’s premium wine production for as long as possible, we must cool and stabilize our local climate, and fast. To retain our rich assemblage of native plants and animals, we need to give them space to move.
Land management on an individual property can create localized cooling. Much as a tree shades a house in the summer, large temperate forests have a local daytime cooling effect, staving off desertification of the landscape. Forested creek banks and hedgerows between fields can measurably reduce temperatures in nearby areas. Per-acre carbon storage is greater in forests, chaparral, and native grassland than in vineyard, and locking up carbon in plants and soil means there will be less in the atmosphere.
Intact wildlands can buffer the worst effects of extreme weather and biodiversity loss. They can prevent erosion, allow aquifers to recharge, and provide connected habitats that allow plants and animals to move with changing conditions. Gradually warming temperatures and loss of fog cover can be buffered with hedgerows and riparian corridor restoration. Maybe not forever, but for a while.
To retain the value of existing agriculture, we need cooling and carbon storage. To protect our water and diverse community of plants and animals, we need wildlands. The same things that are good for plants and animals benefit premium wine grapes, water supplies, and quality of life - we don’t have to choose between them.
Napa can’t singlehandedly fix global problems and must join in the global efforts to stabilize the climate and stem biodiversity loss. The window of opportunity if narrow, but there are meaningful actions that can be taken right here, right now, to produce multiple benefits in the near-term. Adopting site-scale best management practices, retaining wildlands, and restoring riparian corridors will ensure that our region stays cooler and is more resilient to extreme weather in the decades ahead.