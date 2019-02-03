I am a proud mother of a black cat named Felipe. He wasn’t always my cat; he first belonged to one of my best friend’s brother who was unable to take care of him due to unanswered reasons.
Now, you would think that taking care of a cat would be easy, but, in fact, it’s really not that easy. When the cat is finally yours and not your family's, you have to make sure he’s fed and in good health.
I only got my name as his actual owner recently and it was the best day of that whole month. Because that meant that Felipe was actually my own cat. I am a big fan of cats to a point where I could become a crazy cat lady when I’m older. Let’s be real, it might happen. Unless they are like Felipe -- then possibly not.
Don’t get me wrong: Felipe is one of the most loving cats I have ever met. He loves belly rubs, pets and cuddles. Sometimes I’ll have him sleep on my bed with me when I go to bed and, honestly, not the best idea. Since most cats, especially him, like to spend some of their day sleeping, they manage to wake up in the middle of the night.
While I close my door at night he has nowhere to go.
When he was a baby he used to run around the room constantly making noise. Now that he’s a year and a half, his hyperness has decreased but he still manages to find a way to wake me up in the middle of the night. He licks my face.
His dog senses kick in and he starts giving me kisses on my cheeks with his stinky breath. I need to clean his teeth I know. Sometimes I think he just wants to leave the room but sometimes he just sits in the middle of the doorway when I let him out so I have no way of closing the door.
I then leave the door open and he comes running back inside my room and tries to get me to pet him instead of letting me go back to sleep. Now don’t get me wrong, I love this little guy but he sure does know how to keep someone awake.
Sadly, I go off to college soon and I won’t be able to leave him at home. Hopefully, the college I want to go to will let me take him, but that might require him becoming an emotional support animal, which he is unofficially. If I can make him into an emotional support animal I could take him, if not I might have to find a new home for him, unfortunately.
Let’s hope it won’t have to come to that though and he can stay with me in college. If not, has anyone got safe suggestions what I could do with him?