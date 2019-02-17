I just recently went to Oregon to check out some schools and, boy, was it a fun trip. Now, I am someone who would love to be in a car for hours instead of a plane. With planes, you are stuck in a metal death bird for hours on end with nowhere to escape unless you like jumping off a plane that’s thousands of feet up in the air.
Don’t get me wrong: planes take you on many wonderful adventures, but with the cost of possibly dying and a couple hundred dollars out of your pocket. Since I have been alive, I’ve been on a total of five planes round-trip.
Each time, I’ve at least had anxiety or tried to escape once on those trips. Yes I have tried to escape before. Keep in mind, I was also around 2 years old and I had no idea what was going on. From what I’ve heard about that trip, multiple times, that little baby me started walking to the exit from the airport. To this day, I still have no idea if that was a fun trip or not.
But, knowing me, from the amount of bad luck I get on any type of vacation, it probably wasn’t a good one for me. For as long as I could remember, I haven’t had good experiences like these.
I went to Hawaii in my eighth-grade year, and not even on the plane ride was I off to a good start. You know that feeling when your ears need to pop but they can’t because of the air pressure so they just have this hurting feeling and there’s nothing you can do? Yeah, that was me for the 20 minutes we were trying to land.
The first day in Hawaii was actually pretty fun. We went on a hike and saw a black-sand beach, and then we went to another beach and hung out there. Sadly, I fell asleep on the sand with no sunscreen on. It went downhill from there. The second day in, I fell ill to the point where it was hard to walk.
My mother walked into the room I was resting in and said, “Tomorrow we are going on an eight-mile volcano hike!” In my mind, I was probably cussing her out or crying on the inside. I managed to almost pass out around 10 times on that hike and was almost abandoned there due to some communication and hurriedness for food.
Other than that, that vacation was a whole lot of fun.
Another bad memory is when I went to Mexico the same year as Hawaii. Luckily for us, the bad luck didn’t start until after we got off the plane where my dad’s wallet was stolen. And, of course, the blood moon had to approach me on the trip so I couldn’t go swimming. When it finally stopped at the end and I got to swim, I was stung by a jellyfish.
Of course I have other stories that involve my bad luck but too many would be just depressing.