I sat on the green leather couch right in front of my window with a blanket just covering my legs, my knees up to my chest and a warm mug half filled with green tea and a splash of honey.
There was music on, very lightly but enough to hear the lyrics with almost complete silence.
Staring outside, I watched every droplet of water fall from the clouds in a never ending sequence, going on for hours and hours to come.
Every couple of minutes my mind would wander off and the droplets would freeze in the air, only to resume falling after my mind came back to my body.
The clock ticked and tocked as the seconds passed by and all I could do was wish for the time to ice up again and wait for my body to freeze as well, so the rain droplets could stay still in the air.
But, eventually, the rain stopped falling and the ground dried up in a matter of a couple of hours. There was no use for me sitting on that green couch anymore. I got up and walked outside and went for a walk.
I decided to put on a rain coat, hoping it would rain upon me, and nice comfortable tennis shoes. As I walked down the steep hill I could hear each television in the houses I passed by.
As I walked down the street, I sipped the tea until it was no more and all I had left in my hands was the mug that slowly got colder with each step I took.
I had no destination to where I wanted to go; I put my feet in front of me and hoped they knew where to take me.
They led me to a park that was filled with puddles and no children around. It was quiet.
The horse that was usually behind the fence to greet the people had taken cover from the rain yet when he saw me, he slowly walked out and came straight toward me, looking at me through the fence.
He was friendly, didn’t scare anyone, and no one scared him; he was used to the people as they were used to him.
The clouds slowly formed back and the rain appeared and the horse went back to his shelter.
For me, I kept on walking.
I like the rainy season by how quiet it can be outside while also being so loud from the rain. Since Napa doesn’t get a lot of rain, we have no way to experience the cold weather.
To me, rain is a love-hate relationship; you either love it or you hate it, there is no in between. Sure you can go back and forth on the love and the hate but that’s normal for anything.
There is hot weather or cold weather and even humid weather. We all have some love-hate with something whether its food or weather or even towns.
But there is no point in hating something unless you were personally affected, right?
This is my love and hate for rain but I still don’t change my mind to my opinion.
They say that rain is the most depressing weather there is. That when it starts, it all goes downhill from there.
But staring outside a window, looking straight at the pouring rain makes me feel the calmest. Looking at it and feeling it against my skin.
I feel the happiest then. Not when the sky is as blue as the ocean and the rays shine upon me, but when it's filled with clouds and water, it falls from above.
It’s as if time has stopped itself and all that can resume the clock is realizing that the rain doesn't last forever.
Before you know it, you are soaking outside with the same broken dreams and heart you had to begin with when running outside.
The rain starts to feel heavier now, water filling my lungs as the sprinkles turn into a wave full of salt-water now drowning the happiness away and turning the calmness into anxiety and fear surrounding me once more.