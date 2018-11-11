On Wednesday, Nov. 7 at 11:20 p.m., shots were fired in the Borderline Bar & Grill down near L.A. where 13 people were killed. I usually don’t like to write about this kind of thing because it causes me anxiety, but I felt that this one was worth writing about.
Alaina Housley, a 2018 Vintage High School graduate in her first year at Pepperdine, was attending a college night at the Thousand Oaks Bar with a couple of her friends.
During the fun they were having, a 28-year-old Marine veteran, dressed in all black, pulled out a Glock .45 caliber handgun and started shooting. When the police arrived, shots were still being fired and one of their own, Ron Helus was unfortunately killed.
After a certain amount of shots were fired, the gunman shot himself, leaving the rest horrified for their lives. Once the news got out about the massacre, Alaina’s suitemate tweeted trying to look for her missing roommate. While also in contact with Alaina’s uncle, Adam Housley, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Alaina’s aunt, replied to the tweet asking for any new information once she had got it.
Tamera and Adam were tweeting and searching all night for their missing niece while the parents were on their way driving down to help and look for her. More than seven hours after the shooting, and many tweets and prayers later, Alaina Housley was found dead at the scene.
Current students who knew her said she was very helping and just an in-all generally nice person. She helped friends with basketball, she was on the cheerleading team and she did many activities, and she was loved by everyone.
I personally did not know her but I am friends with people she knew, and that hurts me the most. Knowing that I was so close to connections with her and now I won’t be able to get to know her. As I said before, these things cause me anxiety, so yesterday when I found out she had passed, I lost it and immediately went to see the school counselor for help.
They told me to write a letter to her and keep it for myself, but I just want to share what I said:
Dear Alaina Housley,
I know I didn’t know you and probably have no reason to write this but I feel like I should. I don’t want your name to be out there for a week and then disappear like the rest, nor do I want anyone who died. I want you to be known for what you did not how you died. I know you’ll probably never read this since I am not sure what the after life is like, but just know that you have been and will always be loved.
Sincerely, Rachel Hall
The people who have been identified that lost their lived were: Ron Helus, Noel Sparks, Dan Manrique, Justin Meek, Cody Coffman, Alaina Housley, Telemachus Orfanos, Sean Alder, and Mark Meza Jr.
I hate to see when I wake up or turn on the news that another shooting has happened yet again. The Thousand Oaks shooting makes it the 307th mass shooting in 311 days of 2018. That means only four days of this whole year there hasn’t been a mass shooting.
I go to school every day thinking, “What if my school is next?” or if my friends are going to be hurt in a shooting; and I don’t pray, so I hope on my life, and the lives of others, that my friends and family are going to come home safe.
My family loves to go to Starbucks in the morning to get some coffee before they start their day and when I heard someone fired some bullets in the Lincoln and Jefferson Starbucks last year, I almost lost it. While my school went into lock down, I quickly texted both my parents, hoping they were okay. Luckily, they were, but I hope I don’t have to worry about that again.
I am scared to go places alone, and I don’t want to have to live in fear anymore. So I hope that 2019 will be a safer year for us.