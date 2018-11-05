Napa has been the small dome I’ve lived in my whole entire life, and I have always wanted to know what was beyond that dome. Since I was 7, I have wanted to travel and study abroad in the United Kingdom so bad that I begged my father to take me there for years.
It wasn’t all that successful up until this year where we finally found the time and money to go there.
While in the UK, we visited a total of five universities, seven towns and only managed to damage the car twice. Now I don’t blame my dad for any of the accidents. It’s a new area, and everything is left instead of right.
When we first made it to London to the car rental, almost right away we got a flat tire. We had to swerve and hit a curb to avoid hitting another car, which then made us wait four hours for help and to get another car.
The first university I visited was called Brunel University, just on the side of London. We had a very nice tour guide and he gave us many reasons why Brunel was an amazing school.
Since I am really into the support of the LGBT community, I of course asked each university if they had a good community for them. He happened to give a quick, but funny, expression when I asked. My father joked around saying that the guy must have “fancied” me.
After the tour, we got back into our blue Mini Cooper and drove off to the next destination, Bath. Bath was this quaint little town. Our Airbnb host said that “You could walk from one side to the other in just 15 minutes.” So far I knew this was going to be my kind of town.
We visited the Bath Spa University (yes that is the name of their school) the next day, and I absolutely fell in love with the place. They had almost everything I was looking for in a school and more. The campus was surrounded by many farm animals and had an amazing view of these hills.
I was sad to have to leave Bath, but that didn’t mean I didn’t enjoy the other schools. The last three schools I saw were Cardiff, Aberystwyth (ABER-IST-WITH) and London College of Creative Media, or LCCM. I loved each school in their different ways and was glad I could see them.
While we were in Wales, we visited Cardiff Castle, an amazing old castle that used to have royalty (duh) living there. We also saw Abergavenny and Llanelen (LA-NEL-AN) where my grandmother and great grandmother lived and grew up. Abergavenny was just a tiny little town but it was so beautiful to visit.
When we first got to Aberystwyth, our second car accident happened. We tried passing by a stopped delivery truck and nicked the side mirror. Luckily, it didn’t make us late to the school tour.
Once we left Wales, we drove three hours all the way towards Oxford to meet a friend I had known for a while. We met up at a mall and exchanged candies. I decided to buy her Laffy Taffy and Ghirardelli, while she got me Jaffa Cakes, Squashies and these chocolate Oreos, which were Oreo minis inside a chocolate bar.
Everything was delicious and we even had time to look around some stores to do a little shopping for ourselves. When it was time to go, it was sad, but I don’t regret meeting her. When we got back into London, we decided there was no use for the car anymore so we returned it back to the car rental place and ordered an Uber to our next Airbnb.
Our last day after the LCCM tour, we decided to walk around central London and see some things I have been dying to see. One of those things I wanted to see was the Big Ben. I have wanted to see the Big Ben since I have wanted to visit the UK.
I even had the Twitter notifications on for the Big Ben Twitter page; I suggest you follow them if you have Twitter, @big_ben_clock. We walked around trying to find the Big Ben and when we finally did, it was under construction and will be until mid-2019. Luckily, we could still see the clock so it wasn’t a huge disappointment.
In all, it was sad to leave, but I did miss home to begin with so I was happy to come home and see my friends and family.