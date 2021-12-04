A Holiday Candlelight Tour Retrospective

Since 1989, the Holiday Candlelight Tour has opened the doors of more than 160 historic properties to showcase local historic preservation at its best.

This Napa County Landmarks event also offers the rare and irresistible opportunity to glimpse into private spaces and the past. Infused with live seasonal music entertainment and treats as well as vintage and antique vehicles, plus period attired docents, the Holiday Candlelight Tour has been, and when it returns next year, will continue to be an annual holiday tradition for the entire community.

The concept for this architectural heritage event sprang from a seed of an idea was planted back east. During the 1980s, then Landmarks president, John Whitridge, along with his wife Jean, had enjoyed the candlelit evening walking tours of the historic districts of Charleston, South Carolina.

Whitridge presented the idea to the Napa County Landmarks (NCL) board but that initial idea quickly grew into something much grander than a walking tour. It was to be a special event featuring open houses, live music entertainment and receptions replete with savories and sweets.

Following the board’s discussion and approval, a director volunteering to chair the event, and the Holiday Candlelight Tour came a step closer to becoming a reality.

Within two months, those plans were carried out. On the clear and starry evening of Dec. 10, 1989, the concept became a reality in Yountville with the debut of the first Holiday Candlelight Tour.

That inaugural Candlelight Tour featured five sites, plus Vintage 1870, now V Marketplace, which was the reception venue offering savory and sweet finger foods donated by Yountville restaurants.

Although the attendance was far less than future Holiday Candlelight Tours would attract, the 1989 event set the bar for all of the subsequent holiday events.

“It was absolutely charming,” said Nancy Brennan of the first Candlelight Tour. “Yountville was the perfect setting. In 1989, the town was a quaint village with numerous hidden treasures I hadn’t had the pleasure of exploring before the first tour.”

Brennan served as the 1989 Holiday Candlelight Tour publicity chair and became an annual participant of the event. Regarding the subsequent years, she said, “They’ve all been so well done. Each year has focused on specific Napa neighborhoods, their own unique identities, architectural heritage and history as well as offered something a little different. The tours have all been really fun and have that ‘down home’ feeling of being warm and comfortable.”

Brennan added, "I have found it to be fascinating to see the interiors and get a sense of what life and living might have been generations ago.”

Cindy Heitzman, a former NCL president and current California Preservation Foundation executive director, remarked, “We call that 'the snoop factor.’ Part of the allure of the Candlelight Tours is the opportunity to see first-hand the interiors of the magnificent homes we are so fortunate to have here in Napa but are typically closed to the public.”

Heitzman added, “It is a way to make historic preservation and history more accessible, approachable, to the general public as well as to increase their awareness of preservation and its importance to Napa.”

As Heitzman pointed out, the purpose of the Holiday Candlelight is two-fold. In addition to being a yearly seasonal fund-raiser for NCL, the other equally as important aspect of the event is to honor preservation-minded property owners and their dedication to rehabilitation and/or preserving their historic properties. The annual event also serve as a platform to promote NCL and its historic preservation mission.

The complex dual-purpose event requires a lot of work to plan and implement. A large corps of volunteers are necessary. Some years, those ranks have numbered between 200 and 300 individuals performing all types of tasks, from set-up to performing and more.

A part of this effort has been — and will continue — to feature different Napa neighborhoods. Ernie Schlobohm, NCL president and Holiday Candlelight Tour chair for 10 years, said, “We try to find and showcase areas that are unique and even ‘off-of-the-beaten-path.’ For example, in 2018, we featured the ‘hidden’ neighborhood of Center, Behrens and Seminary Streets. That Candlelight Tour offered a truly special property, an 1890 train caboose never opened to the public before our event.”

Heitzman added, “Napa has many historic areas, districts, such as First Street, Brown Street, the Mansion and Redwood districts, all of which have been featured Holiday Candlelight Tour neighborhoods.”

She continued, “It helps to instill a sense of community and pride in the districts as the community and neighborhood residents discover the reasons these places exist as unique time capsules of their architectural heritage, historical era and history.”

“Tehy also serve as a way to build a greater awareness and appreciation for historic preservation. The Candlelight Tours help to connect the community with their town.”

Dan Cutright, NCL treasurer and Napa native, said, “I’ve attended all but the first Candlelight Tour. In the process, I became aware of NCL and its mission to save our historic resources. As a result, I became a member of the organization.”

He continued, “I have truly appreciated the effort NCL has made over the years to feature different neighborhoods, architectural styles and eras throughout the Napa area.”

Cutright added, “In fact, some years showcased very specific styles and eras, such as Mid-Century Modern and Monticello Park (2010), Craftsman designed buildings (2011) and some of the works of Napa’s prolific architect from our past, Luther M Turton (2012).”

When another of Napa’s historic districts, Napa Abajo - Fuller Park, was highlighted in 2006, it marked the beginning of Schlobohm’s association with NCL. That year, he and his wife, Carol Lane, agreed to open their home for that Holiday Candlelight Tour.

“We enjoyed the experience," Schlobohm said. "The next year I helped with set-up to eventually become the ‘lighting guy.’”

Simultaneously, his appreciation for and awareness of Napa’s architectural heritage and its significance grew accordingly. His level of involvement also increased to eventually becoming an NCL board member and then its president.

In addition to focusing on the different local historic districts, other variations have been a part of the Holiday Candlelight Tours.

Brennan said, “One year (2009), the newly rehabilitated Uptown Theatre was part of the tour and included a program presented by its owner, George Altamura. You definitely got the sense of the Hollywood dramas and glamour of the era of when the Uptown was built (1937).”

She added, “If I remember correctly, that same year they offered ‘Handsome Cabs' as a fun yet convenient way to reach all of the houses open for the tour. They were in the ‘ABC Streets’ located between Jefferson Street and California Boulevard.”

In 1995, the Holiday Candlelight Tour expanded its offerings and schedule to include a pre-event activity for children. The Teddy Bear Fun Time party featured cookie decorating, face painting, storytelling and more.

It coincided with the Downtown Napa Holiday parade in which NCL had an entry promoting the Candlelight Tour. Part of that entry included Heitzman’s husband and son, Dave and Daniel, donning bear costumes.

Another variation was the chocolate-centric receptions of the years 1999 - 2002.

Some changes have also taken place over the past 32 years. One of the most significant alterations in format was the change in the time of the event. Originally an evening showcase, a few years ago, it was shifted to the afternoon hours.

Cutright said, “I had always enjoyed the ambiance created by holding it during the evening. But, I can understand the reasons of holding it during the day due to safety concerns.”

“It was fun to hold it in the evenings during a time when I wasn’t usually out,” she continued, “However, moving it to the day seems to be a more comfortable time for many of the participants.”

Although the event hours have changed, the format and purpose remains the same as in 1989. Brennan said, “I love the carolers and treats, and especially the docents who are always nicely costumed, friendly and informative.”

One of those period-attired volunteer docents has occasionally been her daughter, also Nancy Brennan, who said, “ When I’ve volunteered as a docent, I have found it to be a wonderful experience.”

“I’ve attended the Holiday Candlelight Tours for over 20 years. They always help me get in the holiday spirit.”

“Well, quite frankly, we are very fortunate to have members of our community willing to open their beautiful historic homes for the Holiday Candlelight Tours!”

There have only been three occasions when property owners were reticent to open their properties for the Holiday Candlelight Tour. The first time was in 2014 following the South Napa earthquake. Schlobohm said, “With many owners of historic properties having to deal with the damage caused by the earthquake, we thought it best to cancel the 2014 Candlelight Tour.”

He continued, “This year and 2020 were canceled due to the pandemic. Everything was basically shut down in 2020. As for this year, it was NCL’s opinion most property owners would not want hundreds of strangers touring through their homes due to COVID.”

As for the future of the Holiday Candlelight Tour, Schlobohm said, “Its future looks bright. And, it will return in 2022.”

The NCL board is already discussing possible Holiday Candlelight Tour locations. Heitzman said, “It’s important to keep it fresh and in step with the changing dynamic and interpretation of what is historic architecture and preservation. It’s not all about Victorians. Although Victorians are of great historical significance, so are other styles, such as Mid-Century Modern.”

She added, “This would help broaden the concept and the community’s understanding of historic preservation and historic architecture.”

Brennan, “Sr.,” added, “I am so glad to learn the Holiday Candlelight Tour will be returning in 2022 as it is a much anticipated and appreciated holiday tradition within my family.”