Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: A rough road to romance:The Elodie Hogan and Hilaire Belloc story

In March 1896, Hilaire and his mother sailed for New York. Hilaire paid for their passage with money lent to him by a friend. To his benefactor he wrote, “I had no conception till I got here of what those five years had been. My soul had frozen — a little more and I should have done nothing with my life. Thank you for the 100 Dollars. They will form the most useful of wedding gifts...”

While his mother stayed in Philadelphia, Hilaire traveled westward aboard a train. His trip was an anxious one as he had not heard from Elodie for some time. Upon his arrival in Napa, April 1896, he discovered the reason. While recuperating well, Elodie had been seriously ill.

Their engagement ended on June 15, 1896, when they married at St. John the Baptist Church in Napa. The newlyweds were the honored guests at a lavish wedding brunch hosted by the jubilant Hogan family.

Hilaire sent a piece of the cake to his mother accompanied by a letter detailing the wedding. He wrote, “We have been married in as Catholic a way as could be, with a Nuptial Mass and Communion and all sorts of rites and benedictions by an old priest called Slattery.” Years before in 1868, Elodie had been baptized at St. John’s.