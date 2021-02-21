Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: A rough road to romance:The Elodie Hogan and Hilaire Belloc story

In the late 1800s, Napa was the site for the wedding of a local young woman, Elodie Hogan, and her determined European suitor, Hilaire Belloc, who would gain fame as a gifted orator and author.
The course of their romance was far from a smooth one and involved a cross-country hike, internal conflict and a meddling mother.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
It all began in 1890 when Elodie, her sister Elizabeth and their widowed mother, Mrs. Joseph Smethwick Hogan, left Napa for a Vatican pilgrimage and European tour.
By June, nearing the end of their trip, they had arrived in London. A family friend took the Hogans to the home of the widowed Madame Belloc for tea. Eventually, her son, Hilaire, came home and introduced himself to the ladies. It is said, Hilaire was instantly captivated by Elodie with her bright blue eyes, glistening auburn hair and ethereal yet lively spirit. He purportedly bowed the longest before Elodie.
Shortly thereafter, Mrs. Hogan had to return to California. However, her daughters, both in their early twenties, stayed in London under the supervision and hospitality of Madame Belloc.
Hilaire, a few years younger than Elodie, seized the opportunity to be a devoted, constant and genial guide for Elodie and Elizabeth. While flattered by his attentiveness, Elodie was distracted by her internal struggle with the question of becoming a nun.
Hilaire remained undaunted by that detachment. However, the departure of Elodie and Elizabeth for California nearly brought him to tears. He vowed to follow Elodie to California. To keep this promise, he first told his mother he wanted to visit his Philadelphia cousins.
With her blessings, Hilaire gathered some funds, bought passage and set sail for the U.S. In Philadelphia, Hilaire received news that the Hogans had moved to San Francisco. He also visited his cousins before setting out for California — on foot.
Hilaire recounted his cross-country trek in his book “The Contrast.” He wrote, “I was free in those days; and during the months that followed I took my way as I would: very often for whole weeks on foot, sometimes riding or driving, here and there ... and then on foot again for weeks in the lonely places of the west.”
Hilaire made a meager income by selling his sketches of the country. He shared the artistic talents of his namesake and paternal grandfather who was a renowned French artist.
While Hilaire traveled westward, Elodie was becoming increasingly perplexed by her conflict between her love for her church and Hilaire. Her mother added to Elodie’s turmoil by disapproving of Hilaire and marriage in general.
Hilaire finally reached California. “I looked at last upon the Pacific,” he wrote, "into the paradise of California.”
Uninvited and unannounced, Hilaire arrived at the Hogans with long hair, travel-worn clothes and penniless. He wasted no time, however, and asked Mrs. Hogan for Elodie’s hand in marriage.
While non-responsive, Mrs. Hogan did invite him to stay as her guest to reciprocate his mother’s hospitality. During his three-week stay, Elodie’s confusion only grew as did his anxiety.
Hilaire soon departed for the East Coast via the railroad. Purportedly Mrs. Hogan paid his way. Upon his arrival in Philadelphia, a letter from Elodie with an answer to his proposal was waiting for him: “No!”
Heart-broken, he wrote, “Paradise never lasts long.”
Shortly thereafter, Hilaire returned to London briefly before going to France to fulfill his legal obligation of serving in their army since he was born in France to a French father. Following the completion of his mandatory service, Hilaire attended and graduated from Oxford with a law degree in 1895.
During this period, Elodie and Hilaire wrote occasionally to one another. In one letter, Elodie informed Hilaire of the death of her mother in 1891. The most disconcerting news came in the autumn of 1895 when Elodie told Hilaire she was entering a Maryland convent. About a month later, Elodie decided she no longer wanted to become a nun and returned to California.
In March 1896, Hilaire and his mother sailed for New York. Hilaire paid for their passage with money lent to him by a friend. To his benefactor he wrote, “I had no conception till I got here of what those five years had been. My soul had frozen — a little more and I should have done nothing with my life. Thank you for the 100 Dollars. They will form the most useful of wedding gifts...”
While his mother stayed in Philadelphia, Hilaire traveled westward aboard a train. His trip was an anxious one as he had not heard from Elodie for some time. Upon his arrival in Napa, April 1896, he discovered the reason. While recuperating well, Elodie had been seriously ill.
Their engagement ended on June 15, 1896, when they married at St. John the Baptist Church in Napa. The newlyweds were the honored guests at a lavish wedding brunch hosted by the jubilant Hogan family.
Hilaire sent a piece of the cake to his mother accompanied by a letter detailing the wedding. He wrote, “We have been married in as Catholic a way as could be, with a Nuptial Mass and Communion and all sorts of rites and benedictions by an old priest called Slattery.” Years before in 1868, Elodie had been baptized at St. John’s.
Following their Napa and Sonoma counties honeymoon, the newlyweds headed east and eventually arrived in London. They had several children and lived a happy life together until Elodie passed away in February 1913. For the next 40 years, Hilaire dressed in black until his death in July 1953. He was 83 years old.
Throughout his life, Hilaire frequently told their love story and tales of his cross-country adventures to their children and grandchildren. Those accounts he sometimes ended wistfully with, “I sometimes wish I’d remained in California.”
Those memories inspired one of their sons, Hilary A. Belloc, a civil engineer, to relocate to San Francisco. In 1956, 60 years after Elodie and Hilaire took their vows at St. John’s, one of their grandsons married his beloved at the same church in commemoration of his grandparents’ legacy of enduring love.
WATCH NOW: MOUNTAIN LION CAUGHT ON FILM IN CENTRAL NAPA
CHECK OUT THE WEEK IN CARTOONS
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Kristin Smart was the daughter of Napa's Vintage High principal Stan Smart. Although Kristin never lived in Napa, the disappearance generated …
At least a third of Brookdale Napa's 75 residents have tested positive for the virus, internal emails show. The outbreak is one of 13 active a…
Experts say the spike is the result of a pandemic economy and far from normal. In the meantime, skyrocketing home values could displace renters.
A 65-year-old man alleges two female Napa State workers sexually abused him and a doctor sterilized him more than half a century ago.
First American Title had sued Placer Title Company for unfair competitive practices and breach of fiduciary responsibilities.
Christian Curtis, former longtime bartender at the Calistoga Inn, passed away at age 46 from complications of COVID-19.
Long Meadow Ranch Wine Estates declined to purchase fruit that had already been contracted for, the lawsuit alleges, resulting in a loss of $4…
The 19th-century Yount mansion in Napa is a few months away from becoming a group home, despite the fears of some nearby residents.
Sylvia Moir will become interim chief of Napa Police pending an approval vote by the City Council.
A deteriorating two-story concrete building in remote south Napa County wetlands once relayed news from Asia to the rest of the United States …