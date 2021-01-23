Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: A True Crimes Sampler from Napa County’s Past

From the pages of Napa County’s history books jump stories about unbelievable but true crimes. These malevolent acts were carried out by some of the most unsavory of characters include the Civil War-era home invader, Prohibition boot-leggers and a saloon-smashing dentist.
During the early 1860s “Black Jack” Bowen led a predacious pack of outlaws who terrorized the region. Bowen and he gang invaded the Napa area home of John Patchett, owner of Napa Valley’s first commercial winery. As part of this home invasion, Bowen drugged Patchett prior to ransacking and burglarizing his residence. They left that Fuller Park area home with many of Patchett’s most cherished and prized possessions. But they were not finished with Napans.
Bowen and his band of thieves invaded the home of Thomas Earl, an early Napa businessman. The residence, whose hollowed out shell still stands at 1221 Seminary St., was a similar crime scene as at the Patchett place. There, Bowen and his boys robbed Earl of his most valuable possessions.
These outlaws even had a local hide-out like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’s “Hole in the Wall.” Bowen and company took cover in the hills located near the present-day Skyline Park and Napa State Hospital. But in their case, the local law eventually traced Bowen and all to their lair. There, Bowen and his gang were arrested. Their trials resulted in convictions and imprisonment.
Another type of clandestine hide-out uncovered by law enforcement was the discovery of an illegal distillery during Prohibition. According to the local newspapers, two federal agents had received word of a large operation located in southwest Napa County. Their investigation took them to the remote Napa County area known as Lovall Valley. This isolated farming area was, and remains, accessible only by a rural road out of the town of Sonoma. There was, and is, no direct route to Lovall Valley from Napa County.
Traveling by car, the agents explored the entire rural community of isolated family farms. Having seemingly exhausted all the possible distillery sites, this pair of officers made an unexpected choice. One officer elected to stay behind to further investigate the area on foot while his partner drove back to Sonoma.
Shortly after the pair split up, the serenity of the typically quiet Lovall Valley was shattered by gunfire. According to the newspapers, the agent on foot literally crossed paths with two “rum-runners” driving a truck filled with illegal liquor bound for San Francisco. A gun battle ensued between the three men. Miraculously, the officer sustained no injuries, not even a scratch. However, he managed to wound both of the “rum-runners,” one of whom died from his wounds the next day.
As for the second agent who had returned to Sonoma, as soon as he received word of the situation transpiring in Lovall Valley, he returned to assist his partner. However, by the time he had reached the scene, the shoot-out was over, and the criminals were in the custody of his partner.
The political and societal concerns regarding the effects of alcoholic beverages and reducing or restricting their consumption was a hot button issue long before the enactment of Prohibition. The local temperance movement created numerous and very vocal zealots. But none of those individuals were extremists like Dr. Farman, a local dentist.
The local newspapers reported Farman became an irate temperance fanatic following a conversation with a patient about her brother, an apparent alcoholic who frequented the local bars. At those establishments, they served him copious amounts of alcohol even though it was illegal to serve liquor. In response, Farman confronted the Revere House bartender about this issue. The conversation rapidly degenerated until the enraged dentist reacted violently.
Following the bartender’s flippant remarks, clearly illustrating his defiance of the law, Farman took action. He began by smashing up the bar and all of its liquor. Farman then attempted to set the place on fire. As he set out to do the same thing at other nearby saloons, the local law caught up with him and arrested Farman. His trial resulted in a conviction with no jail time but instead a sizable fine as well as being ordered to pay restitution to the Revere House. (It was once located on the northeast corner of Second and Randolph Streets, across from the courthouse.)
This trio of local true crime stories is just a sampler from Napa County’s lurid side of local history. There are other sensational stories just waiting to be told.
ANNOUNCEMENT
If you are interested in discovering more about “True Crime from Napa Valley’s Past,” I will be teaching a four-week Zoom format course on this subject through Napa Parks and Recreation. It will be offered on Tuesdays, Feb. 2 - 23 from 7 to 8 p.m. For more information and to enroll, please, visit the Napa Parks and Rec. website: https://secure.rec1.com/CA/napa-ca/catalog. Thank you!
