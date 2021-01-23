Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: A True Crimes Sampler from Napa County’s Past

Another type of clandestine hide-out uncovered by law enforcement was the discovery of an illegal distillery during Prohibition. According to the local newspapers, two federal agents had received word of a large operation located in southwest Napa County. Their investigation took them to the remote Napa County area known as Lovall Valley. This isolated farming area was, and remains, accessible only by a rural road out of the town of Sonoma. There was, and is, no direct route to Lovall Valley from Napa County.

Traveling by car, the agents explored the entire rural community of isolated family farms. Having seemingly exhausted all the possible distillery sites, this pair of officers made an unexpected choice. One officer elected to stay behind to further investigate the area on foot while his partner drove back to Sonoma.

Shortly after the pair split up, the serenity of the typically quiet Lovall Valley was shattered by gunfire. According to the newspapers, the agent on foot literally crossed paths with two “rum-runners” driving a truck filled with illegal liquor bound for San Francisco. A gun battle ensued between the three men. Miraculously, the officer sustained no injuries, not even a scratch. However, he managed to wound both of the “rum-runners,” one of whom died from his wounds the next day.