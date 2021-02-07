Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: LIXIT, CLIM-ER-EDGE and other inventions from Napans

Later this week, the innovative soul will be acknowledged and celebrated with its own day. It seems, Thursday, Feb. 11 has been designated National Invention Day. With this auspicious occasion in mind, a historical overview of Napa County’s innovators and inventors is a timely topic.
Appropriately enough, the first known patent granted to a local resident was for a wine-related device. On March 19, 1869, Giocomo Migliavacca received a U.S. patent for his Bottling and Corking Apparatus. No doubt he used this device as part of the operations at his Migliavacca Wine Company. Established in 1866, during its heyday, the Migliavacca Wine Co. occupied the downtown Napa block now home to the Napa Library.
Many of the local innovators were actually developers of processes needed to create new or improve existing products. One of the most noted of these local residents was Emmanuel Manasse. His first of numerous developments was in 1872 for his employer, the Sawyer Tanning Company. It was the “Nappa Leather Process” used to produce the finest quality leather. Some of his other processes included Nap-A-Tan Waterproof Leather for shoes and Napa Patent Leather for shoes and apparel.
The list of other local inventions contains a variety of products or devices. Some of these items are quite unique, such as the 1929 invention by Charles Ratto. This local furniture store owner developed the “CLIM-ER-EDGE” linoleum. This flooring was manufactured with its own baseboard compliments of Ratto’s revolutionary design.
In the 1960s Frank Atchley developed a device to help animals obtain water on their own. This automatic water system was and is known as LIXIT. The company of the same name continues to operate from its South Coombs Street facility in Napa.
Another unique local invention helps to make a morning grooming routine easier. In Oct. 1995, Thomas Christianson, president of ShowerTek, filed a request for a patent for his no-fog shower mirror. This product was well-received internationally and was manufactured in Napa.
Other useful devices created by local residents were developed with specific manufacturing or professional uses in mind. For example, George Blaufuss, Sr., owner of Napa’s Saxon Apple Juice and Cider Company, once located along Soscol Avenue, solved an industry-wide problem with his 1930s invention. He developed and received a patent for the Blaufuss Continuous Self-Cleaning Filter for apple juice and cider production.
A Pope Valley blacksmith named Henry Haus made his and his professional counterparts’ lives much easier with the invention of his horseshoe shearing machine. It was used to accurately cut and bevel the shoe edge. Haus received a patent for his device on April 29, 1910.
By the end of the 1900s, several other industries and professional specific devices had been developed by Napa County residents. For instance, between the late 1970s and early 1980s, Don Klippert invented numerous dental and surgical instruments, including the super-amplified CardioSonic Stethoscope.
Another medical device was invented by local physician Richards Lyon and Terrence Taylor of Berkeley, California. Their innovation was a patient monitoring unit that inventories fluid levels during surgery. Lyon and Taylor received a patent in 1989. A few years later, in the wake of the AIDS-HIV crisis, Robert Jenson developed a disposable hypodermic syringe. It features a retractable safety needle.
Another health safety device was developed in the late 1990s by the local APTech Company. Specializing in valves and components for hi-tech semiconductor and wafer manufacturers, in 1997, APTech applied for a patent for their new Clean Room Gas Control Valve.
Some local inventions were in response to industrial accidents. Following the Valdez Alaska oil disaster, Dennis Arnett of Napa and Stewart Young of San Rafael designed the double-hull vessel ballast tank elements for their employer, Chevron. In 1993, the oil corporation was granted a patent for Arnett and Young’s development.
Another local invention is frequently overlooked but appreciated by the consumer. It is the ice cream display racks with an advancing mechanism. Its inventors, Rodney Hawkinson of Napa and Julius Sarto of San Jose, received a patent in 1990.
And, of course, no column about local inventions would be complete without mentioning the loudspeaker. From within a Napa house, it was developed in May 1915 by the Commercial Wireless and Development Company principals Peter Jensen and Edwin Pridham. They named their invention “Magnavox,” or “great voice.” Eventually, their company became the Magnavox Corporation.
In addition to these examples, there are many other patented devices and processes developed by Napa County residents. Regardless of their exact functions and details, their innovators have met needs to make life easier.
