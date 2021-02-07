Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: LIXIT, CLIM-ER-EDGE and other inventions from Napans

Later this week, the innovative soul will be acknowledged and celebrated with its own day. It seems, Thursday, Feb. 11 has been designated National Invention Day. With this auspicious occasion in mind, a historical overview of Napa County’s innovators and inventors is a timely topic.

Appropriately enough, the first known patent granted to a local resident was for a wine-related device. On March 19, 1869, Giocomo Migliavacca received a U.S. patent for his Bottling and Corking Apparatus. No doubt he used this device as part of the operations at his Migliavacca Wine Company. Established in 1866, during its heyday, the Migliavacca Wine Co. occupied the downtown Napa block now home to the Napa Library.

Many of the local innovators were actually developers of processes needed to create new or improve existing products. One of the most noted of these local residents was Emmanuel Manasse. His first of numerous developments was in 1872 for his employer, the Sawyer Tanning Company. It was the “Nappa Leather Process” used to produce the finest quality leather. Some of his other processes included Nap-A-Tan Waterproof Leather for shoes and Napa Patent Leather for shoes and apparel.