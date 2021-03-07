Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane; Napa County’s 'Wild Women'

Typically, when women are the subject of this local history column, these individuals from Napa County’s past were upstanding and respected citizens. But, there have been women considered during their lifetime to have been of questionable reputations. Oftentimes, they also added sensational tones to the local newspaper editions and, of course, the gossip.
Some of these local women of notoriety were the by-product of social movements such as Prohibition. The following trio of stories illustrate this point and involve bootlegging, speakeasies and a jazz-fueled murder.
Regarding the production of illicit distilled alcohol, the first person to be arrested in Napa County for making bootleg liquor was, as the local newspapers identified her, Mrs. M.F. Evits.
According to various newspaper accounts, a large contingent of Napa County lawmen drove their vehicles as quickly, and quietly, as they could up and over the rough and windy East Napa County roads to reach the Evits place.
One article reported, “She appeared not the slightest perturbed by the unwelcome visit by the Sheriff.” The Napa sheriff was joined by the Lake County department as the Evits posed an interesting legal issue that required a judicial decision.
Apparently, the Napa-Lake county line divided her property with her residence being in Napa County and her still in Lake County. While the Napa sheriff arrested her as a resident of this county, the Lake County official took custody of Evits. Her hearing and trial were postponed until the courts decided the issue of jurisdiction. It was decided with her still located on the Lake County side of her property, Evits stood trial in that county. With that legal question answered, the local newspapers dropped their daily coverage of the case. However, being a Napa County resident, Evits did garner some press when found guilty of bootlegging.
Another local woman tied to contraband alcohol was simply referred to as “Dago Mary” (a descriptive for women involved with the sale of illegal liquor) by the local newspapers. She managed a Napa Junction (American Canyon) area bar and ran its speakeasy.
In 1925, the Napa County sheriff at that time, Joe Harris, lead a well-organized raid of her establishment. Arriving on the scene with their squad car lights off and as quietly as possible, the officers split up into two groups. One team entered through the front entrance to find the smoke-filled room occupied by about three dozen people of both genders in various degrees of inebriation.
Simultaneously, the second squad of officers burst through the back, or kitchen, door to find a startled but feisty Mary preparing food. To thwart their advancement, she threw everything and anything from pots and pans to dishes and even knives — accompanied by a string of profanity — at the officers. After finally subduing, arresting and placing her in the paddy wagon, she is said to have vowed she would reopen her establishment. According to local lore, she did just that.
The third account of this Prohibition trio had only a momentary but pivotal and sensational tie to Napa Valley. The headlines blazoned above the first local newspaper stories declared, “‘Jazz Girl’ standing trial for matriarchal-cide, arrives at Napa State Hospital from San Francisco.”
In 1925, 16-year-old Dorothy Diane Ellingson, complete with bobbed hair, was dubbed the “Jazz Girl” due to her obsession with that musical genre. She was standing trial for the murder of her mother, Anna Ellingson. According to the newspapers, one night Dorothy and her mother quarreled over the teen’s request to go out to a jazz club. When the mom said no, Dorothy shot and killed her mother.
While standing trial, Dorothy had one too many intense outbursts in the judge’s opinion. He ordered Dorothy be taken to Napa State Hospital for observation and assessment. Her original 72-hour stay was extended to 30 days by a doctor’s order. The “Jazz Girl’s” historical tie to Napa ended when she was returned to the San Francisco courts where ultimately she was convicted of manslaughter. She served six-and-one-half years of her 10-year sentence at San Quentin prison.
While these three women became entangled with the law due to a short-lived political experiment, Prohibition, at least in part, a group of women who faced legal trouble due to their professional trade—prostitution. At one time, Napa County was known equally as well for its brothels, saloons and dance halls as its wines.
Each community in the county offered some sort of sex worker establishment, especially in the earliest days of Napa County’s history when men comprised 90-percent of its population. Saloons were typically paired with bordellos with the bar downstairs and rooms upstairs, although some saloons offered dance halls instead of prostitution. The job of the women working at the dance hall was not the sex trade but dancing and drinking. These women charged the patron a fee for each dance. They also received a percentage of the drinks ordered by the customers. With an eye on increasing their wages, the women encouraged the men to “drink up.” The downside of these establishments and the practice of encouraging the men to drink to excess were aggressive behavior and fights, causing the local law officers to storm these businesses arresting most everyone, especially the women.
In Napa, the primary location of the sex trade houses, as well as the dance halls, was the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church neighborhood known as Spanishtown (so named due to its large percentage of Hispanic residents.) The southern boundary of this enclave was Clinton Street, which was the location for many of Napa’s better-known brothels, including the house run by May Howard.
The local law had only occasional calls to her establishment. Regardless of this fact, May’s place was targeted on rare occasions for law enforcement raids. According to some local accounts, May would always receive advance notice of a pending raid. Those advisories provided May time to hire substitute “girls” to work her house while she and her “regular girls” left for the night of the scheduled raid. The substitutes were arrested, jailed and fined. But, May and her “girls” were free to go back to work the next evening without issue.
These local residents are just a small cross-section of the “wild women” from Napa County’s past. Their lives and stories added sensational to the otherwise routine local news and history.
ANNOUNCEMENT: On Saturday, March 20, from 1 to 2 p.m., the Napa Main Library and I will be presenting a free Zoom program in honor of Women’s History Month. Titled “Diverse Pioneers: Historical Women of Napa Valley,” this presentation will offer a cross-section of women from a variety of races, creeds, religions and ideologies as well as their life stories and contribution to Napa County’s history. For more information, visit napalibrary.org/events or call 707-253-4235.
