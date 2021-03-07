Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane; Napa County’s 'Wild Women'

In 1925, 16-year-old Dorothy Diane Ellingson, complete with bobbed hair, was dubbed the “Jazz Girl” due to her obsession with that musical genre. She was standing trial for the murder of her mother, Anna Ellingson. According to the newspapers, one night Dorothy and her mother quarreled over the teen’s request to go out to a jazz club. When the mom said no, Dorothy shot and killed her mother.

While standing trial, Dorothy had one too many intense outbursts in the judge’s opinion. He ordered Dorothy be taken to Napa State Hospital for observation and assessment. Her original 72-hour stay was extended to 30 days by a doctor’s order. The “Jazz Girl’s” historical tie to Napa ended when she was returned to the San Francisco courts where ultimately she was convicted of manslaughter. She served six-and-one-half years of her 10-year sentence at San Quentin prison.

While these three women became entangled with the law due to a short-lived political experiment, Prohibition, at least in part, a group of women who faced legal trouble due to their professional trade—prostitution. At one time, Napa County was known equally as well for its brothels, saloons and dance halls as its wines.