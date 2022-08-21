Samie Hartley's Simple & Sassy: An unintended ghosting of Register readers

I never meant to ghost Register readers – life just had other plans.

One minute I was toiling away during an ordinary work day, and the next minute, I was lying on the floor taking slow, deep breaths.

Taking in the rough textures of the popcorn ceiling in my home office seemed like the best response to learning that my boss Sean Scully would be leaving the Register to take a gig elsewhere. I considered weeping, throwing up and/or laughing uncontrollably, but none of those options seemed like the best use of my time.

Instead, I stared at the ceiling while trying to fully understand what was about to happen. Suddenly I was being thrust to leader of the pack. I was still grieving the retirement of beloved city editor Kevin Courtney and settling into my new role as Sean’s No. 2. Now that was all about to change.

While I was immediately stunned by the news, I knew I could do the job, but I didn’t know if it was a job I wanted.

In the interim, I knew I didn’t have much of a choice. Someone would have to fill the executive editor role, but I knew I had the choice to say I didn’t want to fill the seat permanently. I’d never really thought about being the head honcho of a newspaper. I’m a good worker bee. I like putting my head down and getting to work. I’d never had grand aspirations to be the Queen Bee.

Within 24 hours of Sean’s announcement, I knew I didn’t want the job full time. I was happy to pinch-hit, but I was quite content with my web editor duties and my extended role as a regional online editor with Lee Enterprises.

My new bosses at Lee wanted me to give the role of editor a try for a few months to see if I changed my mind, but after two weeks, I told them there was no use in giving me a grace period. While I loved getting to work more closely with the reporters, I hated the administrative duties and other responsibilities required of a managing editor that took me away from being a part of the news team.

The more time I spent in the editor seat, the more I felt my love for journalism withering away.

For the most part, readers were kind and patient with me and the news team while we navigated our way through an uncertain period. Aside from one man who was so unimpressed with our interaction that he declared I should have never been born (phrased in an entirely more imaginative way), readers were incredibly supportive. Some readers even encouraged me to take the job full time. Your compassion and understanding fueled me to preserve through the challenging times, and there were many. During my brief tenure, the Napa Valley Register was reduced from four sections to two, and we closed The Weekly Calistogan, ending a 144-year publication run. These decisions were well above my pay grade, but they broke my heart nonetheless.

My overall goal as acting editor was to keep the ship afloat and ensure that the staff and our readers experienced as little disruption as possible. For four months, I did everything I knew to do to help the editorial team deliver the news to our readers. It wasn’t easy. I know I let some people down and disappointed others along the way, but I gave every ounce of energy I could to the job I was entrusted to carry out.

All that time, I wanted to reach out to readers via my column, but things weren’t simple and my sass had all but flickered out. Even after editor Dan Evans came on board in April, I wasn’t sure if Simple & Sassy would ever be revived.

But then I got an email from a reader in May – subject line: Still Simple & Sassy?

I optimistically said my column would return in June, but then I got COVID. Sometimes life just has other plans.

Being sidelined by COVID gave me time to think about all that had happened, and I had to face the truth: I was burnt out. I thought about quitting and leaving journalism all together. I gave myself the deadline of August to decide. If my love of journalism wasn’t revived by then, I would leave.

Well, now it’s August. I was going through my emails last week and I saw that message again: Still Simple & Sassy?

It took me longer than I expected to get back here, but yes. Yes, I am. Simple. Sassy. And staying at the Register – come what may.