The easy fix would have been to buy a new toaster, but what’s the fun in that?

My teal toaster and I have been together for more than 10 years. It’s one of my longest relationships.

I always thought I’d been a good toaster owner, but when I smelled burning English muffins on a recent morning, I realized I was anything but. When the crispy dough peeked over the edges of the toaster as the front lever released, signaling another successful toasting mission, I looked beyond the bread. It wasn’t pretty. Deep inside the canyons of my teal toaster were blackened crumbs caked inside – indicating years of neglect.

I’m pretty diligent about pulling out the crumb tray at the bottom of the toaster and removing the discards, but apparently the crumb tray doesn’t collect all the crumbs. I’m not sure why I thought my $30 toaster would be more efficient and committed to collecting crumbs in the designated spot, but apparently even toasters have an off day.

Clearly my toaster was showing signs of distress, but I wasn’t ready to the pull the plug just yet. I ate my breakfast and pondered my relationship with my teal toaster.

It wasn’t just any toaster. It was the toaster my Mom insisted on buying me when I moved out on my own. She’d already bought me plates and silverware, a set of drinking glasses, dish towels and a starter collection of pots and pans. She’d already given too much. When she offered to buy me a toaster, I said no thank you. She’d gone above and beyond in an effort to set me up for culinary success. I didn’t need a toaster on top of all the treasures she was bestowing upon me.

My Mom is a stubborn woman, however, and didn’t appreciate my answer or the niceties behind it. I protested, but she was unfazed. It didn’t help that we were standing in front of a collection of toasters at the local Walmart. For better or worse, I am my mother’s daughter and equally stubborn.

“I’m buying you a toaster,” she said.

“I can buy my own toaster,” I countered.

“Just pick a toaster,” she replied.

I scowled. She hissed. It was a good ol’ family standoff in the kitchen appliances section of a big box store. We stared at each other in silence, squinting to see who would cave first. A tumbleweed may have rolled by, but we wouldn’t have noticed. Our locked gaze was too intense for randomly roaming roughage.

I ultimately decided it was easier to take the toaster proposition. I didn’t want to have a fight. Certainly not in a Walmart. I didn’t want to be one of THOSE people. Thankfully this was in the days before smartphones. Heaven forbid I go viral over a toaster standoff.

Of the chrome, baby blue and teal options, I chose the teal toaster. I’m a San Jose Sharks fan, so teal is my color. The toaster has traveled with me from apartment to apartment and now rests on the kitchen counter in my humble home in Solano County.

The crusted crumbs at the bottom of my toaster suggested I needed a new one, but this time I let my stubbornness win. I used toothbrushes, paintbrushes and blasts of compressed air (my new favorite cleaning tool) mixed with a lot of vigorous shaking to liberate my toaster from a grim fate. There are still stains I can’t reach, but the debris is gone. My teal toaster is looking pretty good for her age.

I shared this story with my Mom. I told her how I refused to give up on my toaster since it had such a history and a silly backstory.

Her response?

“I could have just bought you another toaster.”

