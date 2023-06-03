I recently broke my retainer. I’m not entirely sure how I managed to bust it. I put the dental device in its case following a routine night of dental fortitude, and when I closed the case, somehow I managed to press it in the wrong way that resulted in the plastic splitting right at the center.

My immediate thought was to glue the retainer back together, but my husband advised against it. After resuscitating my teal toaster from the brink of death, I figured I could MacGyver my retainer back to its original glory, but Chuck said I should probably leave any repairs to the professionals.

Replacing a retainer (a teal one, by the way) isn’t that big of a deal, but I was particularly upset about my retainer’s demise. I’d only had this retainer for a few years. The retainer I had as a kid lasted me from middle school into college. How did I become so careless? The retainer of my youth seemed indestructible. I only stopped wearing it because after years of dental procedures, the form made to fit my 12-year-old mouth didn’t fit my adjusted adult one.

Even after my childhood retainer stopped fitting, I held on to it. I know. It’s weird. Maybe even a little gross. I finally tossed it when I got my adult one.

The fracturing of my teal retainer got me thinking about my first retainer. When I was 12, I couldn’t decide what color retainer I wanted, so I did what I thought was practical — I went with rainbow colors.

Why choose one color when you can have ALL the colors?

I remember going to school without my braces and everyone wanted to know about the color of my retainer. A lot of my friends in middle school had only ever known me in braces, so me getting my braces removed was a big deal. I showed off my plastic dental reinforcers with pride. Little did I know that not everyone would think rainbows are cool.

“Rainbow? You know that’s gay, right?”

These words were uttered by one of the cutest boys in school. The fact that he was talking to me was some strange miracle. But he was unimpressed by my rainbow retainer.

“What do you mean it’s gay?” I asked as I popped my retainer back into place.

He shrugged. “I dunno. Rainbow means gay. So, does that mean you’re gay?”

I suppose I lived a sheltered life. I didn’t know what gay meant, but the way that the super cute boy said it, it must not have been a good thing, so I consulted with a friend.

“Gay people go to hell,” my friend said.

I was flabbergasted. “Why?”

“You know, like, it’s guys having sex with other guys, or girls having sex with other girls. The parts don’t line up. You can’t make a baby that way, so it’s wrong. It’s a sin.”

Oh, so gay means homosexual. That I could understand, but I wasn’t raised in a religious household, so my friend’s explanation made no sense to me.

“But sex isn’t just for making babies. What’s it matter if a guy does IT with another guy?”

I remember my friend’s blank stare in response to my questions. “Oh my god, Samie, no. You don’t just go around having sex. Are you a slut or something?”

This was getting very heavy. I’d been questioned about being gay and now my “friend” was asking me if I was slut. This was a lot for one afternoon. All these assumptions because I picked a rainbow retainer? If anything, my color choice was a reflection of my indecisiveness — not who I wanted to have sex with.

Oh, and I was 12! Hello. Sex was not on my mind at that point. The thought of kissing a boy seemed interesting but terrifying. Sex? Ew!

I suppose I held onto that rainbow retainer long after it stopped fitting me because it was a reminder of that day back in middle school. It was the first time I remember deciding not to go along with what the cool kids said. I was allowed to have my own thoughts and opinions. My retainer was mine — in MY mouth. It was my business, so it didn’t matter what color it was.

Turns out my teal retainer can probably get repaired, so I don’t need a new one. But if I did, I think I’d go with a rainbow one.

