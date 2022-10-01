Samie Hartley's Simple & Sassy in the Napa Valley: Let's talk about Joe Biden's brain — or not

I’m sure you saw the news. President Joe Biden sought out deceased Rep. Jackie Walorski on Wednesday during remarks at a conference, saying "Where's Jackie?"

Walorski died in a head-on collision in her home state of Indiana on Aug. 3. So unless Biden was searching for Walorski’s ghost, his comments were a bit unnerving.

Biden, in his remarks, praised bipartisan lawmakers who worked on addressing childhood hunger and wanted to acknowledge Republican Walorski in this statement. "Representative — Jackie, are you here? Where's Jackie? I think she wasn't going to be here — to help make this a reality," Biden said.

No doubt it was a social fumble. Biden’s random asides have been gaining more attention than his attempts to push policy. I understand that his gaffes make him a target for jokes from folks on both sides of the aisle. Yes, he’s old. Yes, he’s awkward. But suddenly, everyone is a doctor — diagnosing him with everything from dementia to advanced Alzheimer’s.

This is where I take issue. I will be upfront — I am not a doctor. I possess no medical degrees. I minored in psychology in college. That’s the extent of my formal training. But what I do have is experience. I have seen advanced Alzheimer’s up close. Biden may exhibit signs of dementia (he is 79, after all), but he doesn’t have advanced Alzheimer’s.

So when I see people write online: “BIDEN CAN’T RUN THIS COUNTRY. HE CLEARLY HAS ADVANCED ALZHEIMER’S” (and yes, of course these kinds of people have to write in all caps), I get upset. Sure, these are just words, but I can’t help but feel the sting.

Alzheimer’s disease is a serious illness. You don’t get to use it as a slur in your campaign to badger Biden. The President may need an intervention in terms of his mental health and intellectual competence to serve as leader of the United States. But instead of insulting him, you should be concerned and show compassion. At the end of the day, he’s just a man — a very powerful man — but he’s only human.

Despite lacking a medical degree, I know Biden doesn't have advanced Alzheimer’s because I watched my grandmother deteriorate from the disease. In the end, she had trouble walking, trouble eating and trouble performing basic human functions. That all came after years of slowly being stripped away of her memories. In the end, she was only a shell of herself.

I’ve shared stories about my grandmother's battle with Alzheimer's in these columns. I was honored to share my family’s story with Napa Valley at large during a Walk To End Alzheimer’s fundraiser a few years back, and I continue to volunteer at Walk events throughout the Bay Area. It saddens me that people throw around an alleged Alzheimer’s diagnosis so carelessly.

It breaks my heart because Alzheimer’s is one of the cruelest diseases. In many cases, families with loved ones suffering from advanced Alzheimer's have to seek out long-term healthcare facilities for assistance. Those who can’t afford it have to essentially baby-proof their home if their family member is still mobile.

It is difficult for the caregivers as well as they watch their loved one fade away. I’m still haunted by some of the things my family endured as my grandmother moved further and further out of reach.

Again, I’m not a doctor. I only have my experiences. But I encourage people to educate themselves. Not all dementia is Alzheimer’s disease. Dementia comes in many forms. If you are interested in learning about Alzheimer’s, I recommend visiting alz.org/alzheimers-dementia/10_signs.