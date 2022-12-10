Samie Hartley's Simple & Sassy in the Napa Valley: What to do about a White Elephant?

I have to address the elephant in the room — the White Elephant. I don’t know when this gift giving game came into fashion, but I’m sure it was conceived to enhance holiday fun and boost a sense of camaraderie among its participants.

But as someone who overthinks things, White Elephant brings a wallop of pachyderm panic. When I found out we were doing a White Elephant gift exchange at the Register, my eyes lingered on the word VOLUNTARY as the invite glowed on my screen.

Do I want to enter into this holiday madness? Not really. I’m practicing minimalism and the chance of getting a gag gift doesn’t fit into my newfound subscription to living a simpler life.

But is sticking to my new lifestyle worth the potential social faux pas of being the only staffer who doesn’t participate in the optional gift giving festivities? I love the holidays. I don’t know if I could handle being labeled a grinch.

I knew I was overthinking things. White Elephant is a harmless party game. Everyone participating brings a gift of an amount agreed upon in the invite. The gifts are put in a pile. Guests draw numbers to see who will unwrap the first gift. Person 1 gets to go first — obviously. Person 2 has the option to open their own gift or steal Person 1’s gift — in which case Person 1 opens another gift before Person 3 gets to unwrap or steal a gift. In the end, you may end up with a gift you really like, or you may end up with a dud.

The last time I played this game a DVD copy of “The Day After Tomorrow” was the most sought-after prize. That film is so old, actor Jake Gyllenhaal forgot that he played Dennis Quaid’s son in “Tomorrow” while promoting his new movie “Strange World” (2022) in which he again plays Quaid’s son.

I remember the experience being fun, but that was nearly 20 years ago. I’ve evolved into a much more thoughtful and practical gift giver. The idea of buying a throwaway gift for the sake of a party game just wasn’t computing for my older (and wiser) self.

Turns out I wasn’t the only one in the office trying to reconcile my mixed feelings. My cubemate Jennifer Huffman (reporter extraordinaire and author of the Surrendering to Motherhood column) was also struggling with the White Elephant equation.

As we shared our anxieties, it became clear that we were stressed by the idea of buying a gift for an unknown recipient. Do you buy something generic or something thoughtful? What if you buy something funny, but no one gets the joke? Joke is on you — that’s what.

And as if buying a present isn’t enough, then there are the gift-opening anxieties. There is nothing quite as socially tricky as opening gifts in front of other people. And White Elephant just makes it weird. Should you be gracious even if you get the gag gift? What if what you interpret as a gag gift was actually a thoughtful offering from a fellow participant?

Playing White Elephant at the Register also adds a dash of office politics intrigue. Can you steal a gift from the boss? Yes, that’s allowed in the rules, but would you dare steal from the boss?

Our tangled web of White Elephant worry ended up ensnaring new reporter Danielle and copy editor Sarah, who until they were looped into the Huffman-Hartley debate were looking forward to the gift exchange. After a few minutes with us, they were re-evaluating their own gift giving protocols.

That’s when I had to take a step back. I couldn’t let my holiday hangups poison the fun for our new recruits. Being a party pooper is far worse than being considered a grinch.

Jennifer and I resolved to leave our anxieties at the door and bask in one of the few times we are actually permitted to have fun on company time. It’s an office party – what’s the worst that could happen?

