Samie Hartley's Simple & Sassy: It's about damn time

When it comes to music, I rarely get to say that I was a fan of someone before they were famous, so let me take a minute to brag that I loved Lizzo before “Good As Hell” hit mainstream radio.

For the unacquainted, Lizzo is a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter/rapper who knows how to rock one heck of a flute solo.

I saw her at a comedy festival of all places, and I was immediately charmed by her vivacious personality. She was a guest during a live taping of Anna Faris’ lifestyles and advice podcast “Anna Faris is Unqualified.” Lizzo joined the panelists to dish out relationship advice before closing the show with a performance of “Good As Hell.”

When I heard the song on the radio a few years later, I was delighted to recall the memory of her, Anna and comedian Hannibal Buress swapping dating horror stories. I enjoyed following her as she skyrocketed to fame and collected a legion of adoring fans along the way. It seemed well deserved for a talent of her size.

The size of her talent is rarely questioned. The size of her body, however, comes up more often than it should. She’s a big woman with a big voice, but some people would rather focus on her physical attributes than her singing. She’s been a target for public shaming since she became a household name.

When Lizzo accepted an MTV Video Music Award last weekend for her latest hit “About Damn Time,” she used her moment to call out her loose-lipped haters, particularly public figures who have taken shots at her physique:

“And now, to the bitches that got something to say about me in the press: You know what? I’m not gonna say nothing. They be like, ‘Lizzo, why don’t you clap back? Why don’t you clap back?’ Cause, bitch, I’m winning, ho! Big bitch is winning!”

It’s not the most eloquent declaration, but the sentiment is strong. Just because others are trying to tear you down, it doesn’t mean you need to reciprocate that negativity.

I admire Lizzo. She’s openly discussed how fatphobic comments from a venomous, social-media-obsessed society have at times crushed her spirit, but rather than giving in, she chooses the high road. Sure, it’s easy to fight fire with fire, but you can also choose to turn the remaining ashes from those flames into some badass smoky eye makeup to go with your resilient smoldering self.

It’s shameful that people think they can go on the internet to use cyberspace as their bullying battleground. It doesn’t matter if your target is a celebrity, politician, coworker, classmate or a stranger — keep your negative comments to yourself. We all carelessly cast judgments, but there is no reason that these thoughts need to be vocalized — let alone broadcast on the internet where others can join in.

People who go out of their way to discuss Lizzo’s body in a negative way are trying to perpetuate the notion that there is only one kind of beautiful. However, these takes are not clever. They are not interesting. These hateful comments are a reflection of the commenter’s own insecurities.

I’m not sure what compels people to make their negative thoughts known. You don’t need to go on the internet and call Lizzo fat. She knows she’s overweight.

If you have nothing helpful to add to the conversation, just shut it. You don’t have to comment on everything, even if the internet makes it so easy to do so. The internet can actually be a source of inspiration if you know where to look

I recently found a viral video of a young girl offering sage advice: “Being kind is really not hard. You just gotta keep the mean stuff to yourself.”

It’s as simple as that. We are fully capable of choosing kindness. We just have to step up. It’s about damn time.