Samie Hartley's Simple & Sassy: Looking for a super glue clue

I knew I could answer the first question. The inevitable follow-up question? Not so much.

“Do we have super glue?”

My husband’s inquiry popped up on Facebook Messenger while I was at work. Advantage to being the online editor and resident social media guru – I can keep Facebook up on my computer without fear of penalty.

Chuck’s question was simple. Do we have super glue? Yes, we do. But, the real question was: WHERE was the super glue?

I answered: “Yes. Check the drawer in the kitchen. If it isn’t there, then it’s in the tray on the top shelf in the cleaning closet.”

I hit send and looked over my answer. I didn’t feel confident about either of those suggestions, so I followed up with: “If it’s not there, then go into the cat room. I have a stash of glues in the dresser. Right side. Middle drawer.”

I was certain about the abundant collection of glues in the cat room. Whether the super glue was there was unknown.

A moment later, the three little dots hovered next to my husband’s photo in Messenger. He was reporting his findings.

“Not in the kitchen or the closet. I found your glues in the cat room, but no super glue.”

Damn it! Where else would I hide super glue? The activity of the newsroom hummed around me as I mentally walked myself through my home. I didn’t want to send my husband on a wild goose chase, but I knew we had super glue.

Earlier this year, I decided to commit to becoming a minimalist. Over the past few months, I’ve been working on going through everything I own and removing the things I don’t need and organizing what remains.

For those of you who have read my column in the past, you may remember that I went deep into “Tidying Up” — riding the Marie Kondo organization wave with a fierce passion. Then the pandemic happened, and then … well, my commitment to organization rotted away along with my faith in humanity (but that’s another story).

I’d been reading about minimalism for years, but after watching a documentary on minimalism by The Minimalists, Joshua Fields Millburn and Ryan Nicodemus, I was hooked. Yes, Marie Kondo got me organized, but The Minimalists taught me that organization can also be well-planned hoarding. I’d relegated so many of my so-called treasured possessions to clutter coffins — otherwise known as storage containers. I tucked these containers into closets, the garage and a storage unit.

Simple & Sassy: All aboard the KonMari bandwagon I knew I wanted a change, but change is easier said than done.

In adopting minimalism, I’ve been confronting my stuff and keeping only the things I need and the things that truly have meaning. It’s a slow but worthwhile process.

Not all of the reorganization and decluttering efforts have taken me on emotional journeys. Some tasks were more practical — like reviewing, sorting and organizing the cleaning supplies in the closet.

I’d undertaken this task just a few weeks ago, and I swore I’d seen the super glue during my purge. Super glue is good to have around. I wouldn’t have thrown it out.

And that’s when I remembered: the super glue was in the kitchen drawer, but relocated to the cleaning closet — just not on the top shelf like I told my husband.

“Go back to the cleaning closet,” I typed in a flurry. “Bottom basket.”

A moment passed and then the three floating dots reappeared. I held my breath.

The response: “Got it!”

I pumped my fist in the air, knowing no one would notice. Everyone else was busily working toward deadline. Me — I’m playing a distorted version of Clue — Mr. Pierce with the super glue in the hallway — success!

I was so proud that my new minimalist mindset was working. Clearly, I still need to reboot my memory, but the results were there.

I returned to my work, glowing in my new organization skills, when Messenger pinged again. “Do you think you could pick up super glue on the way home?” he wrote. “This one is dried out.”

So much for little victories.