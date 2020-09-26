Samie Hartley's Simple & Sassy: Along came a snake ... maybe

I took one tiny step forward and hugged the stack of mail to my chest. Sorry, Baby Yoda, but I need you for protection because I’m wearing a white tank top and no bra.

I didn’t know what I was about to get into, but I didn’t want to make it any more awkward than it needed to be. If only I’d known how awkward this was going to be.

“Do you know anyone on this street who owns a boa constrictor?” the woman asked.

Won't you be my neighbor? When I lived in apartments, I didn’t bother getting to know my neighbors. People moved in and out all the time, so I didn’t see the point in g…

The following questions entered my mind in rapid succession: Who asks something like this? Is boa constrictor code for something? Am I being punked? Is this a trick question? What is happening right now?

As I was trying to process her question and trying to figure out my own, the man at the wheel of the SUV leaned over.

“We live on the next street over and just found this huge snake resting between our shed and the fence, so we thought we’d drive around to see if anyone was searching their yard for a snake,” he said in a matter-of-fact way.

This new information didn’t help the situation. I guess they were going for Good Samaritan karma, but if I found a snake in my backyard, I’d call animal control.

“You found a snake?” I asked, as if I was on 10 second delay.