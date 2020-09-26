Samie Hartley's Simple & Sassy: Along came a snake ... maybe

Like a lot of people, I’ve been having trouble sleeping lately. There’s a lot to think about and stress over these days. Coronavirus, social injustice, pending elections — take your pick. Some nights I find myself overwhelmed.
But last night, I lost precious shuteye thinking about the various ways a boa constrictor could break into my house.
I’ve mentioned before that my ability to worry about things is of Olympian caliber. I’m a natural. But, I’ve never considered snakes coming into my house uninvited. Why would I? This is California, not Florida.
So here’s the story: It all started when I went to get the mail on Saturday night. I was delighted to find the latest edition of Entertainment Weekly (which now comes monthly) waiting for me in the box. Baby Yoda was on the cover, and as a Star Wars fan, I audibly squealed when I saw that little green guy on my magazine.
As I was turning back toward the house, an SUV pulled up alongside me. My guard went up immediately. It’s dark at 8 p.m. now. What did this unmarked SUV want from me?
As my eyes focused on the vehicle, I noticed the window was down and a woman was leaning out the passenger side.
“Excuse me, ma’am?”
My instinct was to take a few steps toward the SUV, so I could hear and see her better, but I wasn’t wearing a mask and neither was she. Besides, when a random car pulls up alongside you, it’s better to go with the “stranger danger” approach. Safety first. #OlympicWorrier.
I took one tiny step forward and hugged the stack of mail to my chest. Sorry, Baby Yoda, but I need you for protection because I’m wearing a white tank top and no bra.
I didn’t know what I was about to get into, but I didn’t want to make it any more awkward than it needed to be. If only I’d known how awkward this was going to be.
“Do you know anyone on this street who owns a boa constrictor?” the woman asked.
When I lived in apartments, I didn’t bother getting to know my neighbors. People moved in and out all the time, so I didn’t see the point in g…
The following questions entered my mind in rapid succession: Who asks something like this? Is boa constrictor code for something? Am I being punked? Is this a trick question? What is happening right now?
As I was trying to process her question and trying to figure out my own, the man at the wheel of the SUV leaned over.
“We live on the next street over and just found this huge snake resting between our shed and the fence, so we thought we’d drive around to see if anyone was searching their yard for a snake,” he said in a matter-of-fact way.
This new information didn’t help the situation. I guess they were going for Good Samaritan karma, but if I found a snake in my backyard, I’d call animal control.
“You found a snake?” I asked, as if I was on 10 second delay.
“Yeah, we know it’s a long shot,” said the woman, referring to finding someone searching for a snake in the cover of darkness on a quiet suburb street.
A long shot? Really? I didn’t know what to say, so I lied.
“Well, I can only speak for these three houses right here,” I said, motioning toward the houses I was identifying, “but no one owns a snake as far as I know.”
In truth, I know nothing about my neighbors who live directly to the right or left of my house. I do know they both have large dogs, so I’m guessing the dogs would have barked incessantly if a snake decided to crash their backyard party.
The folks who live directly behind us have two dogs: Shut up and Stop that. That’s probably not their actual names, but that’s the only thing I ever hear the humans say. I’m guessing they would have barked in response to a large snake as well.
My SUV friends seemed undeterred by my vague response. They thanked me for my help — useless as it was — and continued on their mission, driving down the street in search of potential snake owners.
I know 2020 has been a strange year, but now I think I’ve officially entered “The Twilight Zone.” Or maybe I was there all along. Either way, I hope there aren’t any snakes.
Samie Hartley is the Napa Valley Register online editor. Simple & Sassy runs every other Sunday. She can be reached at shartley@napanews.com.
