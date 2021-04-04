Samie Hartley's Simple & Sassy: An unexpected visitor in the suburbs

After a year of living a predictable shelter-at-home life, I was thrilled when something unexpected and entirely unusual happened.
By many accounts, my husband and I have been the most hermit-like of all our family and friends in the past year. We took the pandemic seriously. Aside from trips to the grocery store, we rarely went anywhere. The only exceptions were a day trip to Six Flags for the Marine World Experience and a dine-in meal at a restaurant to mark our anniversary. Otherwise, we are home all day — every day.
My workday has been fairly customary. I get out of bed and tend to the cats. Then I do chores, eat breakfast, shower and slip into my work sweatpants.
By the time I walk into my home office, my husband has already logged in a few hours at his work-from-home gig. I try to make my mid-morning arrival as unnoticed as possible. We make time to chat, but we try to keep to our respective corners and keep on task. It’s kind of like working in a real office cubicle except our jobs are wildly unrelated.
The other day I was deep into my late morning routine when I heard an unusual sound. At first, I brushed it off as imagined, but then I heard it again and then a third time.
“Do you hear that?” I whispered to my husband. I’m not sure why I chose to pose my question as a whisper. I think it was just an instinctual response to a mystery noise.
“What?” my husband replied. “That dog barking?”
I wasn’t convinced the noise was coming from a dog, and as I was about to say so, the noise came again.
“That’s not a dog,” I said firmly.
“Then what is it?” my husband queried.
“I think … I think, well … it kinda sounds like a turkey,” I said, lacking confidence but unable to rationalize the sound in any other way. I was convinced I heard gobbling.
Chuck seemed unconcerned about my hypothesis and shrugged as he returned to his work. I, on the other hand, had no choice but to investigate.
I walked out my front door and only took a few steps before I found myself standing in front of a full-size Thanksgiving prize turkey gobbling in my neighbor’s yard.
I raced to the office window, which is conveniently located next to our front door, and alerted Chuck to my findings. “It’s a turkey! A real turkey! Come look!”
Chuck came out to confirm that there was indeed a turkey pacing in our neighbors yard, ruffling its feathers as it moved about. Chuck’s interest in the bird was limited, so he went back into the house, but I was mesmerized. What was a turkey doing in my neighborhood? I live next to a highway in a pocket of the suburbs. I’ve encountered wild turkeys before, but in rural areas where you expect to see turkeys strutting about and quails racing across the road.
As much as I wanted to get a closer look, I stayed in my yard and watched from a distance. When the turkey decided a few minutes later that he’d spent enough time resting in the shade, he walked across my yard and onto the sidewalk. He kept moving East on my street, sticking to the sidewalk, pecking at the ground from time to time as he waddled out of view. I was completely enthralled with the brief encounter.
I went back into the house and returned to my office chair. It was such a strange sight for a Wednesday afternoon, and as I bathed in that curiosity, it all suddenly seemed to make sense.
It was my one-year anniversary of working from home. It’s nice to know life is still full of surprises. And if I hadn’t been working from home, I would have missed it.
Samie Hartley is the Napa Valley Register online editor. Simple & Sassy runs every other Sunday. She can be reached at shartley@napanews.com.