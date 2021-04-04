Samie Hartley's Simple & Sassy: An unexpected visitor in the suburbs

After a year of living a predictable shelter-at-home life, I was thrilled when something unexpected and entirely unusual happened.

By many accounts, my husband and I have been the most hermit-like of all our family and friends in the past year. We took the pandemic seriously. Aside from trips to the grocery store, we rarely went anywhere. The only exceptions were a day trip to Six Flags for the Marine World Experience and a dine-in meal at a restaurant to mark our anniversary. Otherwise, we are home all day — every day.

My workday has been fairly customary. I get out of bed and tend to the cats. Then I do chores, eat breakfast, shower and slip into my work sweatpants.

By the time I walk into my home office, my husband has already logged in a few hours at his work-from-home gig. I try to make my mid-morning arrival as unnoticed as possible. We make time to chat, but we try to keep to our respective corners and keep on task. It’s kind of like working in a real office cubicle except our jobs are wildly unrelated.

The other day I was deep into my late morning routine when I heard an unusual sound. At first, I brushed it off as imagined, but then I heard it again and then a third time.