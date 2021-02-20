Samie Hartley's Simple & Sassy: Cats in the conference room

I prided myself on making it through 2020 without having to attend a work-related Zoom meeting that required me to say more than my name and work title. 2021 hasn’t been so kind.
I was recently promoted to a new role that requires me to not only show my face but to speak from time to time during remote work meetings. Last week, I was asked to chime in on a work call, and I was really excited to share my thoughts with my colleagues ... until my cat decided to invite herself on my call.
I was discussing small market digital media strategy (thrilling, I know) when my kitten Chase decided she wanted to be a part of a discussion. Chase typically divides her time between eating, napping and chasing felt pom-poms around the house. I had never considered she had any insights on social media strategy and reader engagement.
So there I was, dispensing my knowledge, trying to impress my colleagues, when Chase decided to jump into the frame between me and my laptop. Rather than acknowledging that I have a cat, I decided to keep talking and gently but firmly scoot Chase out of the frame.
She was not impressed. She turned around, walked back into frame and tried to sit on my keyboard. Without missing a beat, I scooped her up and placed her on the floor. Thankfully she took the hint, and I finished my soliloquy without further interruption.
As I wrapped up, one of my co-workers piped up: “Who said we’d have a pet sighting by the 20-minute mark?” I laughed, but I was more terrified that there was an office pool that I hadn’t been invited to since I am the new kid at the party.
Being an introvert, I turned the incident over in my head dozens of times over the next few days — long after the call had ended and everyone else had forgotten about Chase’s cameo.
I ultimately decided not to beat myself up about it. This is what it’s like to be working from home. Things don’t always go as planned. You log on and hope for the best. Thankfully, most people are forgiving when your real-life seeps into your digital work bubble.
Working from home with cats continues to be an adventure. Chase seems to enjoy jumping onto my desk and making herself comfortable. Sometimes it’s in my lap. Sometimes it’s on top of my printer. And sometimes it’s sitting on my keyboard. I try to discourage her, but she’s persistent.
Luckily, Chase has found a spot she seems to like more than my keyboard. I decided to treat myself to a new office chair for Christmas (thrilling, I know), and Chase has taken a liking to it. The chair has a high back, which is wide enough for her to climb atop and sit. A few times she’s tried to jump on the chair and missed, jumping on me in the process. This results in shrieks and waves of profanity, but thankfully those haven’t happened while I’m on a call. I’m not sure if I could show myself again on a Zoom call if I dropped a motherload of F-bombs because my 8-pound cat managed to scare the bejesus out of me.
But sometimes, Chase’s presence in the office is exactly what I need. The other day, I was intensely focused on getting a program to work on my computer. Despite my best efforts, things weren’t coming together, and I was stressing out. The frustration nearly had me in tears. After hacking away on deadline, I was able to get everything to click into place, but the ordeal had exhausted me. I let out a deep sigh and leaned into the back of my chair and looked to the ceiling.
When I looked up, I saw a tortoiseshell cat who leaned down, sniffed at me and then proceeded to lick my forehead.
I was so caught up in my work that I didn’t even realize Chase was there. Who knew sandpaper kisses could be so comforting? Maybe having an office kitty isn’t so bad after all.
Samie Hartley is the Napa Valley Register online editor. Simple & Sassy runs every other Sunday. She can be reached at shartley@napanews.com.