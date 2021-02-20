 Skip to main content
Samie Hartley's Simple & Sassy: Cats in the conference room
Samie Hartley's Simple & Sassy: Cats in the conference room

I prided myself on making it through 2020 without having to attend a work-related Zoom meeting that required me to say more than my name and work title. 2021 hasn’t been so kind.

I was recently promoted to a new role that requires me to not only show my face but to speak from time to time during remote work meetings. Last week, I was asked to chime in on a work call, and I was really excited to share my thoughts with my colleagues ... until my cat decided to invite herself on my call.

I was discussing small market digital media strategy (thrilling, I know) when my kitten Chase decided she wanted to be a part of a discussion. Chase typically divides her time between eating, napping and chasing felt pom-poms around the house. I had never considered she had any insights on social media strategy and reader engagement.

So there I was, dispensing my knowledge, trying to impress my colleagues, when Chase decided to jump into the frame between me and my laptop. Rather than acknowledging that I have a cat, I decided to keep talking and gently but firmly scoot Chase out of the frame.

She was not impressed. She turned around, walked back into frame and tried to sit on my keyboard. Without missing a beat, I scooped her up and placed her on the floor. Thankfully she took the hint, and I finished my soliloquy without further interruption.

As I wrapped up, one of my co-workers piped up: “Who said we’d have a pet sighting by the 20-minute mark?” I laughed, but I was more terrified that there was an office pool that I hadn’t been invited to since I am the new kid at the party.

Being an introvert, I turned the incident over in my head dozens of times over the next few days — long after the call had ended and everyone else had forgotten about Chase’s cameo.

I ultimately decided not to beat myself up about it. This is what it’s like to be working from home. Things don’t always go as planned. You log on and hope for the best. Thankfully, most people are forgiving when your real-life seeps into your digital work bubble.

Working from home with cats continues to be an adventure. Chase seems to enjoy jumping onto my desk and making herself comfortable. Sometimes it’s in my lap. Sometimes it’s on top of my printer. And sometimes it’s sitting on my keyboard. I try to discourage her, but she’s persistent.

Luckily, Chase has found a spot she seems to like more than my keyboard. I decided to treat myself to a new office chair for Christmas (thrilling, I know), and Chase has taken a liking to it. The chair has a high back, which is wide enough for her to climb atop and sit. A few times she’s tried to jump on the chair and missed, jumping on me in the process. This results in shrieks and waves of profanity, but thankfully those haven’t happened while I’m on a call. I’m not sure if I could show myself again on a Zoom call if I dropped a motherload of F-bombs because my 8-pound cat managed to scare the bejesus out of me.

But sometimes, Chase’s presence in the office is exactly what I need. The other day, I was intensely focused on getting a program to work on my computer. Despite my best efforts, things weren’t coming together, and I was stressing out. The frustration nearly had me in tears. After hacking away on deadline, I was able to get everything to click into place, but the ordeal had exhausted me. I let out a deep sigh and leaned into the back of my chair and looked to the ceiling.

When I looked up, I saw a tortoiseshell cat who leaned down, sniffed at me and then proceeded to lick my forehead.

I was so caught up in my work that I didn’t even realize Chase was there. Who knew sandpaper kisses could be so comforting? Maybe having an office kitty isn’t so bad after all.

Samie Hartley

Samie Hartley is the Napa Valley Register online editor. Simple & Sassy runs every other Sunday. She can be reached at shartley@napanews.com.

Samie Hartley is the Napa Valley Register online editor and social media manager. She also assembles the community calendar. Her column Simple & Sassy runs on alternating Sundays.

Simple & Sassy: Life with kittens -- cuteness and claws
Simple & Sassy: Life with kittens -- cuteness and claws

  • Updated

I’ve become used to scratches on my body that I can’t explain. When you have two five-month-old kittens running around your house, you tend to lose track of how or when you were clawed, poked or downright stabbed with their baby razor claws.

Right now, I have a perfect paw imprint of claw marks on my chest after I frightened one of the kittens by plopping onto the couch while holding him. Despite my firm grip, the brief five-inch freefall terrified him, sending him scrambling to get away from me as quickly and violently as possible.

Tigger is typically the more relaxed of the two kittens, but he still spooks every now and then. Chase, on the other hand, is perpetually terrified. She likes to have her space. When she wants attention, she will come over to have her love and cuddles, but if you happen to see her sitting quietly and reach out a hand to pet her? No way. She will sprint across the house to avoid being stroked by your well-intentioned digits.

Chase got her name because she was found alone in the parking lot of a Chase Bank in Benicia. She was only about a month old, but there was no mama or siblings in sight.  The volunteers at the animal rescue we adopted her from have no idea how long she was on her own and attribute her shy behavior to her likely abandonment.

In the past month, my husband and I have made a lot of progress with Chase, but she’s still very wary.  When she is feeling safest, she will climb onto my chest and lick my forehead before finding a sweet spot to take a quick nap. While Tigger can fall asleep anywhere, Chase is always alert and on the move.

I carry Tigger around the house like a baby, but Chase doesn’t like to be picked up. Each morning we do a practice hug, where I pick her up for a few seconds, give her a small squeeze and set her down.  She walks across my lap and purrs appreciatively, but she still has to be the one to make first contact. Sometimes I have to point out to Chuck when Chase is lingering by him and ask him to stop what he is doing to give her a light scratch behind the ears. These moments are precious, and I know it will take time to build a rapport with her where she feels completely safe and trusts us.

Granted, we have some setbacks every now and then. We invited the fur babies’ grandparents over for a meet and greet, and while Tigger loved meeting new people, Chase hid most of the time. As she cautiously made her way to living room, she spotted my in-laws and went running for the kitchen, where she managed to shove herself through a small hole in the baseboards and took refuge in a space under a cabinet.

My husband and I hadn’t planned on doing any kitchen remodeling, but several trips were made to the hardware store to collect the tools and materials needed to open up the hole to extract Chase and then plug the space up properly. When I’d put a piece of duct tape over the hole when we first brought them home, I hadn’t calculated what might happen if a five-pound kitten went running at the space at full speed. Lesson learned.

Chuck and I have made a lot of adjustments to our routine since bringing the kittens into our lives, but I have to admit, even with the stresses and the scratches, we seem to smile and laugh more with them in the house.

When I come home at night, I see the silhouette of Chase in her favorite spot in the front window, and it warms my heart instantly. When I walk into the house, Tigger and Chase are typically nearby waiting to greet me. It gives coming home a whole new meaning.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

