Samie Hartley's Simple & Sassy: I did it. I said it: 'Duh.'

Some readers laughed, but others poo-pooed us for being unprofessional. One commenter asked if the Register’s Facebook page is run by a 5-year-old child.

No ma’am. I’m just a sassy 30-something who thought I’d have a little fun on a Friday afternoon. When every news story these days feels like life and death, I took a shot at making someone smile with a lighthearted joke.

I ultimately rewrote the status because “Duh” was editorial in nature, and we typically don’t comment on the news — even on our social media platforms. Our job is to report the news. The readers can decide how they feel about it.

“Duh” was my personal reaction to the Newsom story — not that of the Napa Valley Register and posting that status was indeed unprofessional.

While I was initially annoyed that some of our readers didn’t want to play along with my blasé approach to the story, I ultimately was grateful that some readers decided to call me out on it.

The Napa Valley Register is a community newspaper after all. Its contents are for community consumption, and the community has every right to tell us what they like and don’t like about what we’re doing.