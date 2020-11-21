Samie Hartley's Simple & Sassy: I did it. I said it: 'Duh.'

I’m sure you saw it on the news. California Gov. Gavin Newsom defied his own coronavirus safety decrees and dined with a large group of people — many of whom don’t live in his “bubble.” Shame on him.
Of course, Newsom said after the fact that he shouldn’t have done that. He wasn’t practicing what he’s been preaching for months. The whole mess made for a great news story. Not only did Newsom get caught up in a web of hypocrisy, but he did so right here in the Napa Valley, choosing The French Laundry in Yountville for the scene of the crime.
We ran a story in the Napa Valley Register with the headline: “Newsom says he should not have attended French Laundry dinner party.”
The story was newsworthy, but it wasn’t exactly hard news. Newsom went to a dinner party and violated the coronavirus code so many of us have been trying to follow. While he wasn’t setting a good example for the rest of us, it’s not like he was going to be arrested or thrown out of office. Although, I’m sure some people wished he would.
When it came time to share the story on social media, I decided the headline said it all. “Newsom says he should not have attended French Laundry dinner party” didn’t require a newsy social media status introduction, so I decided to keep it light. I posted only one word: “Duh.”
Some readers laughed, but others poo-pooed us for being unprofessional. One commenter asked if the Register’s Facebook page is run by a 5-year-old child.
No ma’am. I’m just a sassy 30-something who thought I’d have a little fun on a Friday afternoon. When every news story these days feels like life and death, I took a shot at making someone smile with a lighthearted joke.
I ultimately rewrote the status because “Duh” was editorial in nature, and we typically don’t comment on the news — even on our social media platforms. Our job is to report the news. The readers can decide how they feel about it.
“Duh” was my personal reaction to the Newsom story — not that of the Napa Valley Register and posting that status was indeed unprofessional.
While I was initially annoyed that some of our readers didn’t want to play along with my blasé approach to the story, I ultimately was grateful that some readers decided to call me out on it.
The Napa Valley Register is a community newspaper after all. Its contents are for community consumption, and the community has every right to tell us what they like and don’t like about what we’re doing.
It’s difficult being a journalist these days because so many people either believe you are corrupt and serve the almighty dollar, or they believe in the power of the press so much that there is no way a small outfit like the Napa Valley Register can meet their expectations for journalistic excellence.
It’s a tough spot to be in. What’s left of our newsroom works tirelessly to report the local stories that matter the most to our community. There are a lot of things we don’t get to report on because we don’t have the staff to do so. It’s not an excuse. It’s just how it is, but we strive to have a mix of stories that inform, educate and entertain.
Columnist Samie Hartley is taking advice from a cartoon rabbit: If you can’t say something nice, step away from the keyboard.
We try to do the same via our social media platforms. We try to have a mix of hard news and softer stories. We mix local with national. Our social media is a cornucopia of news nuts. We try to have something for everyone because we know a lot of people get their news on social media.
As the Register’s online editor, I read ALL the online comments. The good, the bad, the ugly — I read it all. It’s exhausting, but it’s my job, and it means the world to me that readers are so moved by our work that they type out praise and persnickety comments with equal vigor.
The Napa Valley Register isn’t just a newspaper. It’s your newspaper. We appreciate you and your passion for what we do. Thank you for reading.
Samie Hartley is the Napa Valley Register online editor. Simple & Sassy runs every other Sunday. She can be reached at shartley@napanews.com.
