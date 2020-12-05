Samie Hartley's Simple & Sassy: I won't be home for Christmas

Simple & Sassy: When kittens and Christmas collide ... literally Columnist Samie Hartley introduced her two kittens to Christmas this year. It's been a learning process and a lesson in love.

I’ve always loved Christmas, and I never imagined there would be a Christmas without my parents when they were both alive and well.

The first threat to my family’s Christmas traditions happened when the factory my Dad worked at announced it would close. My Dad had a feeling he’d be able to land a job at one of the sister factories, so in a leap of faith, he announced he and my Mom would fly to Texas … the day after Christmas.

I had just graduated from college and was living at home. I’d never imagined a Christmas that wasn’t celebrated in my childhood home, so I took this news like a lump of coal. And I did the only thing I knew to do: I wrote a letter to Santa.

I hadn’t written to Santa in years. I’d long learned that Santa wasn’t a person but a spirit of kindness that people adopt during the holidays. I didn’t care about the facts. I needed a miracle, so at 25 years old, I wrote a letter to Santa Claus asking that no matter how many miles separated me and my parents, we’d always find a way to be together at Christmas.