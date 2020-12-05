Samie Hartley's Simple & Sassy: I won't be home for Christmas

I started thinking about Christmas in July, but not in the way Hallmark wants you to think about the holidays during the summer by playing festive films 24 hours a day on its TV network.
I started thinking about Christmas in July so that I could prepare myself for a difficult truth: I won’t be going home for Christmas.
I’ve spent 36 Christmases with my parents. I’m an only child, so my parents always went a little overboard at Christmas — not just in terms of gifts, but in terms of Christmas spirit. My Dad would decorate the house in lights and create these elaborate outdoor displays. My Mom would always bake too many treats and cook way too much food for three people, but that was all part of Christmas.
When I was a kid, my Dad would dress as Santa on Christmas Eve after I’d gone to bed and film himself delivering presents. He would film two-second bits and stitch the frames together to make it appear as if the presents were walking out of Santa’s bag of toys and placing themselves under the tree. He’d deliver his Santa greetings while eating the cookies I’d left out, and then he’d walk to the fireplace and magically vanish.
My parents planted a love of Christmas deep into my heart. As I got older, they taught me about the giving side of Christmas. It started off as dropping dollars into the Salvation Army Red Kettles and expanded to Toys For Tots missions, and coat and food drives.
Columnist Samie Hartley introduced her two kittens to Christmas this year. It's been a learning process and a lesson in love.
I’ve always loved Christmas, and I never imagined there would be a Christmas without my parents when they were both alive and well.
The first threat to my family’s Christmas traditions happened when the factory my Dad worked at announced it would close. My Dad had a feeling he’d be able to land a job at one of the sister factories, so in a leap of faith, he announced he and my Mom would fly to Texas … the day after Christmas.
I had just graduated from college and was living at home. I’d never imagined a Christmas that wasn’t celebrated in my childhood home, so I took this news like a lump of coal. And I did the only thing I knew to do: I wrote a letter to Santa.
I hadn’t written to Santa in years. I’d long learned that Santa wasn’t a person but a spirit of kindness that people adopt during the holidays. I didn’t care about the facts. I needed a miracle, so at 25 years old, I wrote a letter to Santa Claus asking that no matter how many miles separated me and my parents, we’d always find a way to be together at Christmas.
I dropped my letter off at the big red mailbox inside a Macy’s department store. The following year, the factory closed and my parents moved 2,000 miles away to Indiana. The Texas thing didn’t work out, but my wish to Santa did. I was able to get time off work to visit my family and experience my first “White Christmas.” It was magical in a whole new way, but most importantly, my family was together.
Santa’s magic helped my parents and I find each other at Christmas for 10 years, but even Santa magic is no match for COVID-19.
In July, I began preparing myself for a Christmas without my parents, but it didn’t matter. When my Mom brought the harsh reality of spending Christmas apart a few months later, I sobbed anyway.
It’s the first Christmas since my grandma died, and in some ways, Christmas just doesn’t feel like Christmas this year, says online editor Samie Hartley.
My Mom turns 70 next year, and my Dad will be 74. I know there are plenty of safety precautions we could take, but I can’t justify the risk. Being physically together at Christmas isn’t worth the chance of compromising their health.
My Mom initially proposed that we cancel Christmas this year: no lights, no tree, no presents. But canceling Christmas is not an option; just because we can’t celebrate in the same home doesn’t mean we can’t create our own technology-dependent celebration from afar.
Matching her stubbornness with my own, I was able to negotiate with her. I reluctantly agreed to skip exchanging gifts this year if she agreed to at least put up her small, artificial Christmas tree. My Dad has always been in charge of putting up the lights, so he can decide for himself.
Christmas isn’t restricted to one place. Christmas is all around us — even in a crazy year like 2020. Christmas is about making sure the people you care about know how much they are loved and spreading kindness to those who feel they’ve been forgotten.
That’s what Christmas has always been about.
---
Watch Now: Are You A Christmas Trivia Expert?
---
Photos: Napa’s Christmas lights through the years
Paradise Drive Christmas lights
Paradise Drive Christmas lights
Paradise Drive Christmas lights
Paradise Drive Christmas lights
Paradise Drive Christmas lights
Paradise Drive Christmas lights
Paradise Drive Christmas lights
El Centro home lights up the night with Christmas decor
El Centro home lights up the night with Christmas decor
El Centro home lights up the night with Christmas decor
El Centro home lights up the night with Christmas decor
Napa Christmas lights
Napa Christmas lights
Napa Christmas lights
Napa Christmas lights
Napa Christmas lights
Napa Christmas lights
Napa Christmas lights
Napa Christmas lights
Napa Christmas lights
Napa Christmas lights
Napa Christmas lights
Napa Christmas lights
Santa visits Penny Lane
Holiday Lights
Holiday Lights
Holiday Lights
Christmas Lights
Napa Christmas lights
Napa Christmas lights
Napa Christmas lights
Napa Christmas lights
Napa Christmas lights
Napa Christmas lights
Napa Christmas lights
Napa Christmas lights
Napa Christmas lights
Napa Christmas lights
Napa Christmas lights
Napa Christmas lights
Napa Christmas lights
Napa Christmas lights
Napa Christmas lights
Napa Christmas lights
Napa Christmas lights
Napa Christmas lights
Napa Christmas lights
Napa Christmas lights
Napa Christmas lights
Napa Christmas lights
Napa Christmas lights
Napa Christmas lights
Napa Christmas lights
Napa Christmas lights
Napa Christmas lights
Napa Christmas lights
Napa Christmas lights
Napa Christmas lights
Napa Christmas lights
Napa Christmas lights
Christmas Lights
Napa Christmas lights
Napa Christmas lights
Napa Christmas lights
Napa Christmas lights
Napa Christmas lights
Sutter Home Winery Christmas Lights in the Rain
Napa XMas Lights
Napa XMas Lights
Samie Hartley is the Napa Valley Register online editor. Simple & Sassy runs every other Sunday. She can be reached at shartley@napanews.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.