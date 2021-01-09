Samie Hartley's Simple & Sassy: If I knew then, what I know now

So I wrote my manifesto about why I would pick Gore as my candidate, and when I got my paper back, my teacher wrote a note to let me know it was one of the most thoughtful papers he’d read as part of this assignment.

And that paper has cemented my approach to politics ever since: Do the homework. Learn as much as you can and vote for the person you believe will represent you and the American people the best. Use party lines as a guide, but don’t vote exclusively one way or the other. Also, vote for who you believe is in your best interests. Don’t let anyone influence your vote. It’s your voice. Use it wisely.

I’ve used that mindset to carry me through every election, big and small. I’ve voted Republican. I’ve voted Democrat. I vote for who I think is going to lead us to a better, more prosperous place.

Simple & Sassy: Can election season be over already? Columnist Samie Hartley has already cast her votes for the March 3 California Primary, so you can keep your text messages and campaign fliers to yourself.

I never liked Donald Trump, even before he decided politics would be his new hobby, but when he was elected, I decided to give him the benefit of the doubt. Maybe change could be a good thing. Sadly, he found more ways to disappoint me than inspire me. At times, I even questioned my pride in being an American.