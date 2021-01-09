Samie Hartley's Simple & Sassy: If I knew then, what I know now

When I was 10, I came home from school and announced to my parents that I was a Republican. Kids say the darndest things, don’t they?
Online editor Samie Hartley reads all of your Facebook comments. ALL of them.
I was in the fifth grade and was learning about the United States government for the first time. We had learned about political parties that day, and my teacher said she was a Republican. I admired my teacher and considered her a mentor. I still hold a special place in my heart for her to this day, so if she was a Republican, I must have been a Republican. It made sense to my underdeveloped brain at the time.
When I was in seventh grade, I “voted” for Bill Clinton in my school’s mock election. He was running against Bob Dole, and Bob Dole was soooo boring. Bill Clinton played saxophone and admitted to getting high. What a cool, honest dude. You just can’t mess with that kind of logic.
When I was in high school, I found myself in another American government class during an election year. Ah, the Al Gore versus George W. Bush era. Simpler times.
We studied politics intensively that autumn, and we were asked to write a paper about what candidate we would vote for if we were old enough to vote. I watched the entire Republican and Democratic conventions. I read interviews and watched clips. I scanned websites.
I saw good qualities in both of them. They both seemed to have America’s best interests at heart, but Al Gore seemed to show more of a concern for the younger generation. He made an effort to connect with young people. He even did a town hall appearance of MTV’s Rock the Vote, which Bush did not.
So I wrote my manifesto about why I would pick Gore as my candidate, and when I got my paper back, my teacher wrote a note to let me know it was one of the most thoughtful papers he’d read as part of this assignment.
And that paper has cemented my approach to politics ever since: Do the homework. Learn as much as you can and vote for the person you believe will represent you and the American people the best. Use party lines as a guide, but don’t vote exclusively one way or the other. Also, vote for who you believe is in your best interests. Don’t let anyone influence your vote. It’s your voice. Use it wisely.
I’ve used that mindset to carry me through every election, big and small. I’ve voted Republican. I’ve voted Democrat. I vote for who I think is going to lead us to a better, more prosperous place.
Columnist Samie Hartley has already cast her votes for the March 3 California Primary, so you can keep your text messages and campaign fliers to yourself.
I never liked Donald Trump, even before he decided politics would be his new hobby, but when he was elected, I decided to give him the benefit of the doubt. Maybe change could be a good thing. Sadly, he found more ways to disappoint me than inspire me. At times, I even questioned my pride in being an American.
I know plenty has been said about the events that took place at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, but Trump calling those destructive radicals “very special” and declaring his love for them … that broke everything within me. I’ve never felt so sad and so scared for our country. What I watched made me want to cry, but I was so shocked by what I was seeing that I couldn’t summon the tears.
I still don’t know if I’ve entirely processed what has happened, but I know it’s a moment that cannot be ignored. We are all hurting right now, but this is a pain we can learn from — a pain we can grow from. We need to step back, lean in and do the homework as individuals and as a nation.
We have to be brave enough to face this moment and have the courage to believe in change and each other. We are in this together. It’s that simple.
Samie Hartley is the Napa Valley Register online editor. Simple & Sassy runs every other Sunday. She can be reached at shartley@napanews.com.