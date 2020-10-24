Samie Hartley's Simple & Sassy: Looking for 'The Great Pumpkin'

Maybe people are right. Maybe we should cancel 2020.

It’s been a bonkers year, for sure, but it wasn’t the health pandemic, the flood of civil unrest or the sorry excuse that is this year’s presidential election that finally pushed me onto the “Cancel 2020” bandwagon.

Peanuts special won't air on CBS There are three things I've learned never to discuss with people: religion, politics and the Great Pumpkin.

Those are all good reasons, but I eventually caved when I learned that “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” would not be airing on network TV this year.

I’d like to think I’ve been taking this year in stride. My hygiene habits have never been better, and I am a pro at social distancing. I’m reading books to help me on my quest to be anti-racist, and I’m taking a hard look at conditioned biases that I’ve picked up over a lifetime. As far as the election goes, I think we’re doomed either way, but I did my homework, cast my vote and sent in my ballot, which has already been accepted and counted.

I’ve even resigned myself to accepting that the family gatherings and traditions associated with Thanksgiving and Christmas will be sacrificed this year in an effort to protect the health of my loved ones.

