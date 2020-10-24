Samie Hartley's Simple & Sassy: Looking for 'The Great Pumpkin'

Maybe people are right. Maybe we should cancel 2020.
It’s been a bonkers year, for sure, but it wasn’t the health pandemic, the flood of civil unrest or the sorry excuse that is this year’s presidential election that finally pushed me onto the “Cancel 2020” bandwagon.
There are three things I've learned never to discuss with people: religion, politics and the Great Pumpkin.
Those are all good reasons, but I eventually caved when I learned that “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” would not be airing on network TV this year.
I’d like to think I’ve been taking this year in stride. My hygiene habits have never been better, and I am a pro at social distancing. I’m reading books to help me on my quest to be anti-racist, and I’m taking a hard look at conditioned biases that I’ve picked up over a lifetime. As far as the election goes, I think we’re doomed either way, but I did my homework, cast my vote and sent in my ballot, which has already been accepted and counted.
I’ve even resigned myself to accepting that the family gatherings and traditions associated with Thanksgiving and Christmas will be sacrificed this year in an effort to protect the health of my loved ones.
Halloween has always been one of my favorite holidays. I love the decorations, the spooks, and the chance to play dress-up and be someone diff…
I feel like I’ve been a team player up until this point. But taking away “Great Pumpkin” has rubbed me the wrong way.
I’ve watched “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” every year since I was a kid. I’m sure it’s been a tradition for a lot of families who love Halloween. So to learn that the beloved Peanuts special has been acquired by Apple TV and will stream exclusively as part of Apple TV+ … it felt like an attack on my childhood memories.
Like everything else this year, I knew Halloween would be a little different. Luckily, my Halloween celebrations are already pandemic-friendly. I never go to parties, and despite my love of handing out candy, I rarely have more than 10 kids trick-or-treating at my doorstep. This year, I’ll have a table of pre-packaged treats on my porch for the neighborhood kids. Trick or treat? I’ll let them decide, while I hide in my house and watch “Hocus Pocus.”
Movies are a big part of the Halloween tradition my husband Chuck and I have established together. I typically don’t like scary movies, but during the month of October, I dive into the spooky stuff. We start the month off with B-movies that are more funny than scary and work our way up to the nightmare-inducing fare. We try not to rewatch the same movies we did the year before, but all movie marathons end with “Hocus Pocus” on Oct. 31.
Whenever a host asks for a volunteer, I always put my head down and become transfixed by the ragged state of my nailbeds. I’m an introvert, no…
“Hocus Pocus” and Charlie Brown — those are my Halloween cornerstones. I know “Great Pumpkin” isn’t disappearing from the face of the Earth. Apple TV+ will offer the special for free to nonsubscribers at the end of the month, but it’s just not the same.
I’m a bit of a contradiction. I don’t believe in vampires, werewolves, zombies or witches who fly on broomsticks, but I love the rebobs of Napa.
Then again, the move does feel very 2020, a time when nothing seems to make sense and everything you thought you knew has been turned on its head. I guess I was hoping there would be a few things this year that would remain in place to offer some sort of nostalgic refuge.
I’ve given up a lot in 2020, as so many have, but I refuse to give up “Great Pumpkin.” I know it’s an odd place to take a stand, but I’m tired of 2020. Apple TV+ will offer “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” through Nov. 1, but I’ve already ordered the DVD. I used to watch “Hocus Pocus” all year long when I was a kid. Who says I can’t watch “Great Pumpkin” throughout the year as an adult? It’s 2020, after all. Anything can happen.
Samie Hartley is the Napa Valley Register online editor. Simple & Sassy runs every other Sunday. She can be reached at shartley@napanews.com.
