Samie Hartley's Simple & Sassy: Making the best of what we've got

It was slimy and rubbery to the touch, but it was the most intimate contact I’d had with another living creature — aside from my husband — in months.
No hugs from friends or kisses on the cheek from family, but there I was running my hand over the silky skin of a stingray in a man-made tide pool.
I never thought touching a stingray would make me emotional, but after months of hanging out at home being as socially distant as possible, I felt an overwhelming sense of joy to be making a memory outside of my usual surroundings.
After months of weekends spent on the couch in front of the television, Chuck and I were out in the world: Marine World.
Chuck and I hadn’t been to Marine World in years — mostly because Marine World doesn’t exist anymore. The Marine World Africa USA that we knew in childhood has been Six Flags Discovery Kingdom for more than 20 years.
Today, people know the Vallejo amusement park as the Bay Area destination for superhero-themed thrill rides, but when Chuck and I were growing up, Marine World was a place where you could ride elephants and high-five a sea lion.
Neither of us had been to Discovery Kingdom since Six Flags took over in the late ‘90s, and as Marine World purists, we never thought we would go back.
Then again, we never thought we’d be spending most of our days at home in order to help flatten the curve of a global health pandemic.
One of the habits I picked up during the pandemic has been following zoos and aquariums on social media. Turns out I prefer penguins over politics and capuchin monkeys over conspiracy theories.
I was watching a video posted by the Santa Barbara Zoo when I was overwhelmed by a curiosity to check in on the animals living at Discovery Kingdom. Most zoos had reopened in California, but theme parks had not. Where did that leave the critters living in Vallejo? A simple Google search answered my question and sent me down an unexpected path.
I gasped and turned my laptop around so Chuck could see. There on the Discovery Kingdom homepage was a portal into the past: “The Marine World Experience.”
The whale, elephant and flamingo of the original Marine World logo had been replaced by a giraffe, dolphin and parrot, but the invitation was all the same: “Nostalgia makes its return as ‘The Marine World Experience,’ a celebration of the park’s 34-year legacy of both educational and thrilling wildlife adventures at our outdoor venues and exhibits.”
Chuck and I had been looking for something special to do for our anniversary. Aside from errands, we hadn’t left the house in months, and we were in desperate need for a close-to-home adventure. “The Marine World Experience” was exactly what we needed.
We’ve never been a dinner-by-candlelight couple anyway. Romantic nights are fun, but overrated. We’d much rather be in our sneakers.
So we set out on our journey to the ever-exotic Vallejo on a quiet Sunday morning. Our childhood visits to Marine World didn’t include face coverings and temperature checks, but this would be part of our new shared memory, and that was OK.
We spent the day learning about giraffes, seals and alligators. We watched lion cubs wrestle and play. We walked among butterflies in the atrium and stood in wonder as nurse sharks floated past us at the Shark Experience.
And yes, we pet stingrays. Chuck didn’t seem too keen on the idea, but you don’t get to see a stingray every day — let alone get the chance to touch one.
I rolled up my sleeve, dipped my hand into the water and let my fingers brush against the fin of a passing ray. It felt soft and spongy. It felt different, and different never felt so good.
Samie Hartley is the Napa Valley Register online editor. Simple & Sassy runs every other Sunday. She can be reached at shartley@napanews.com.
