Samie Hartley's Simple & Sassy: Making the best of what we've got

Then again, we never thought we’d be spending most of our days at home in order to help flatten the curve of a global health pandemic.

One of the habits I picked up during the pandemic has been following zoos and aquariums on social media. Turns out I prefer penguins over politics and capuchin monkeys over conspiracy theories.

I was watching a video posted by the Santa Barbara Zoo when I was overwhelmed by a curiosity to check in on the animals living at Discovery Kingdom. Most zoos had reopened in California, but theme parks had not. Where did that leave the critters living in Vallejo? A simple Google search answered my question and sent me down an unexpected path.

I gasped and turned my laptop around so Chuck could see. There on the Discovery Kingdom homepage was a portal into the past: “The Marine World Experience.”

The whale, elephant and flamingo of the original Marine World logo had been replaced by a giraffe, dolphin and parrot, but the invitation was all the same: “Nostalgia makes its return as ‘The Marine World Experience,’ a celebration of the park’s 34-year legacy of both educational and thrilling wildlife adventures at our outdoor venues and exhibits.”