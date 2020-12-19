Samie Hartley's Simple & Sassy: Thanks for everything, 2020!

After sharing my weepy Christmas manifesto in my last column, I was ready to end 2020 with something light and fluffy. However, I wanted to write something meaningful — something people would remewmber. I was going to use my space to tackle an important issue. I was going to search deep within my soul and answer the burning question: “Is ‘Die Hard’ actually a Christmas movie in disguise?”

But I didn’t get around to watching “Die Hard” to offer a proper analysis. Time just got away from me. Maybe next year.

And then I realized “maybe next year” has been the theme of my 2020.

I’m not sure why, but I thought 2020 was going to be exciting, and it was, I suppose, but for all the wrong reasons. 2020 was going to be the year of possibility, and instead it was the year where nothing — and EVERYTHING — happened.

We all took our lumps in 2020, and now everyone is ready to put this year in the rearview and speed into whatever 2021 has in store. “Maybe next year” is nearly here!