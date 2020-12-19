Samie Hartley's Simple & Sassy: Thanks for everything, 2020!

After sharing my weepy Christmas manifesto in my last column, I was ready to end 2020 with something light and fluffy. However, I wanted to write something meaningful — something people would remewmber. I was going to use my space to tackle an important issue. I was going to search deep within my soul and answer the burning question: “Is ‘Die Hard’ actually a Christmas movie in disguise?”
But I didn’t get around to watching “Die Hard” to offer a proper analysis. Time just got away from me. Maybe next year.
And then I realized “maybe next year” has been the theme of my 2020.
I’m not sure why, but I thought 2020 was going to be exciting, and it was, I suppose, but for all the wrong reasons. 2020 was going to be the year of possibility, and instead it was the year where nothing — and EVERYTHING — happened.
We all took our lumps in 2020, and now everyone is ready to put this year in the rearview and speed into whatever 2021 has in store. “Maybe next year” is nearly here!
I’ve made no plans for the new year. Sure, I want to lose weight (don’t we all?) and reprioritize some things in my life, but I haven’t set any significant goals. What’s the point? 2020 has taught me to be more flexible and not look too far ahead. Stay in the moment and appreciate the here and now. Have dreams for the future, but don’t get lost in the “what-ifs” of life when you could be enjoying what’s right in front of you.
I have a way of cluttering my simple and sassy life with a lot of anxiety and emotional baggage that is completely unnecessary. I’m hoping to repack everything into a carry-on suitcase and leave the big luggage behind. Maybe after some practice, I can tuck my emotional baggage into a fashionable clutch that I only break out for special occasions.
Maybe next year will be different. Of course, I want to do things that I missed out on in 2020, but this year has taught me newfound patience. Do I want to see my friends? Yes. Do I want to go wine tasting? Yes. Do I want to go wine tasting with my friends? YES!
I miss late-night happy hours and catching a midnight movie. I miss grabbing lunch with my in-laws. I miss hugging my friends and family. I miss a lot of things, but I’m willing to be patient. Of course, I want some sense of normalcy in 2021, but I don’t have the energy to go kicking and screaming against things that are far bigger than I am.
Did you hear about the California man who is so frustrated with life that he mounted a stack of clothes in a Costco while wielding a megaphone and demanded that his fellow shoppers resist the madness? I don’t think I’ll ever be passionate about anything so deeply that I want to scream from the stack of folded corduroy in a membership-only warehouse superstore, but I hope to get in touch with my passions and find proper outlets for them in 2021. Besides, I don’t have a Costco card ...
Maybe next year I’ll finally write that book I always said I’d write. Maybe next year I’ll get back into painting. Maybe next year I’ll go on a road trip with my sister. I don’t have any plans for next year, but I’m excited by all the maybes.
I spent a lot of 2020 in mourning, muffled in a melancholy stupor that I couldn’t seem to shake. But maybe next year will be different, and I’m OK with maybe.
