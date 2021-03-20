Samie Hartley's Simple & Sassy: This won't hurt a bit

He spent so much time trying to reassure me about the painlessness of the biopsy that I started to become skeptical. I wasn’t concerned about the pain factor though. I had bigger questions.

“Am I going to need stitches?” I asked.

“Oh yeah,” the doctor said while tapping at the computer. “But it will only be one or two.”

I confessed that I’d never had stitches before, which prompted the doctor to go back into his pain-free spiel. Honestly, as a clumsy person, I’m surprised I’d made it 30-plus years without needing stitches. Now I could take stitches off my bucket list — not that it was ever there in the first place.

I watched as the doctor twisted the biopsy tool into my arm. He was right; I didn’t feel a thing. When he removed the tool, he revealed the chunk of skin that had been cut out — mostly cut out. The skin was still attached in one spot. But before I could process that, the doctor was moving in with scissors and tweezers. As I watched him snip at my skin, I decided I’d been brave enough and looked away.

I decided to keep looking out the window as he sewed me up. Turns out I needed three stitches. Three seemed like a good amount for a starter set of stitches.