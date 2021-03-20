Samie Hartley's Simple & Sassy: This won't hurt a bit

I turned 37 this week. Hold your applause. I know it’s not that exciting.
I didn’t feel any different on my actual birthday. I felt the change two weeks prior.
I went to see the doctor about a questionable freckle on my upper arm. The spot had been on my arm for several years, but I’d recently noticed that it seemed darker and more raised. Or at least, I think it looked bigger and darker. The pandemic gave me a lot of free time to search my body for oddities.
None of my findings appeared alarming, but that speck on my arm seemed like it could be troublesome, so I wanted to get ahead of it. #Adulting
I had photos taken of the mark. A dermatologist said it looked benign, but recommended testing a sample just to be sure. When I made the appointment, the clerk said the doctor would shave a piece of the growth on my arm so that it could be sent to the lab. I foolishly believed her.
Being the curious type, I did some research on biopsies. I liked the shaving option over the punch biopsy, where the doctor uses a tool to essentially hole punch your skin to remove questionable skin for testing.
So when the doctor walked in and said “Looks like we’re doing a punch biopsy today” — I silently began to freak out.
My face was covered with a mask, but the doctor must have seen my newfound concern in my eyes. “It’s painless. You won’t feel a thing. I promise you. It won’t hurt a bit.”
He spent so much time trying to reassure me about the painlessness of the biopsy that I started to become skeptical. I wasn’t concerned about the pain factor though. I had bigger questions.
“Am I going to need stitches?” I asked.
“Oh yeah,” the doctor said while tapping at the computer. “But it will only be one or two.”
I confessed that I’d never had stitches before, which prompted the doctor to go back into his pain-free spiel. Honestly, as a clumsy person, I’m surprised I’d made it 30-plus years without needing stitches. Now I could take stitches off my bucket list — not that it was ever there in the first place.
I watched as the doctor twisted the biopsy tool into my arm. He was right; I didn’t feel a thing. When he removed the tool, he revealed the chunk of skin that had been cut out — mostly cut out. The skin was still attached in one spot. But before I could process that, the doctor was moving in with scissors and tweezers. As I watched him snip at my skin, I decided I’d been brave enough and looked away.
I decided to keep looking out the window as he sewed me up. Turns out I needed three stitches. Three seemed like a good amount for a starter set of stitches.
That was two weeks ago. I’ve had the stitches removed, and the former home of the mystery freckle is healing nicely. My husband has kindly been doctoring me up with ointment and Wonder Woman bandages. He’s been exceptionally sweet to me given that the location of the stitches made it difficult for me to do certain tasks while I was sewn up.
The doctor emailed me to let me know the growth was benign. I don’t think I was actually worried that the results would deliver bad news, but the doctor called the mark “suspicious” and said it was good of me to take the proactive approach.
That’s me. Proactive. I guess this is what it’s like to be 37.
Samie Hartley is the Napa Valley Register online editor. Simple & Sassy runs every other Sunday. She can be reached at shartley@napanews.com.