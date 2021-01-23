Samie Hartley's Simple & Sassy: Weighing in on how I became overweight

I know I’m doing this wrong. Bodyweight scales are often known as bathroom scales, but my scale hasn’t been in the bathroom in ages.
I know a bodyweight scale’s effectiveness is influenced by the room it’s in, but my household scale is currently leaning against the wall in my home office. I can’t remember exactly how it ended up there, but it doesn’t seem to matter. It just seems to live there now.
I thought about dusting it off and weighing myself two Wednesdays ago, but after careful consideration, I decided that probably wasn’t the best idea. I didn’t want any PMS side effects to give me an inaccurate reading. Then I said I’d get on the scale the following Wednesday, but I had meetings or something else going on and forgot about it. I’m not sure if I was unconsciously trying to start #WeighInWednesday, but I didn’t bother to reschedule after two failed attempts.
My younger self is laughing at me. But it’s not an adorable nostalgic giggle. It’s a bellowing cackle of laughter that feels heavy – like it’s…
I could stop writing right now and step on the scale, but I’m not sure if it’s properly calibrated anymore. The scale has been standing vertically against the wall for months — possibly years. Surely that affects its ability to measure weight properly. Maybe I should lay it flat on the floor for a few days so that it can get its bearings again.
Actually, now that I think about it, the batteries are probably dead or dying at the very least. I’m not sure it has enough juice to fulfill its purpose: revealing a set of numbers to inform me of how many pounds I have crammed into my body in the past year.
The last time I was weighed was during a routine visit at Kaiser a year ago. I didn’t like the number they put in my chart, but it’s not like it was accurate anyway. I was wearing my winter boots. I’m pretty sure those add at least 10 or 20 pounds.
Excuses. Excuses.
I am the queen of excuses.
I know I need to lose weight. I knew that a year ago and the year before that. And the pandemic has done me no favors. Like most people, I’m carrying some extra pandemic pounds, but these bonus pounds have merged with the flubber I was already carrying around, and it’s not my best look.
I know I only have myself to blame. My self indulgence and limited will power have fueled years of bad choices when it comes to my health. Now, I’m having a Meg Ryan moment from “When Harry Met Sally …” No, not the diner orgasm scene. I’m in the scene where she’s sitting in bed, crying hysterically about turning 40 even though it’s several years away.
I tend not to fret too much about my appearance, but I do enjoy a few indulgences. I like to get the occasional pedicure, and I treat myself t…
I’m not sobbing in front of Billy Crystal, but I’m looking at myself in the mirror asking “what have you done with yourself?” I’m not turning 40 this year or next year, but it’s coming up sooner than later, and I haven’t treated my body kindly.
I try not to mention my body weight insecurities because people have been gentle with me, telling me I don’t look overweight since I’m tall and the weight is more evenly distributed. I used to take comfort in that lie, but I was only hurting myself in the process, and ultimately, I’m the one who has to live in this body.
Of course, I’ve known this all along, but the thought feels all the more weighted when I see it written out. I still can’t quite bring myself to say it out loud. Then it would be far too real. But isn’t that what this is — a reality check?
So I’ve decided to make amends with the bathroom/office scale. Maybe we can start over and try again.
I walk over to the scale and tap it with my foot. Nothing.
Dead batteries. Corroded, gunky, nasty batteries.
So I’m starting fresh and ordering a new scale online. No more excuses. It will be here Wednesday.
Samie Hartley is the Napa Valley Register online editor. Simple & Sassy runs every other Sunday. She can be reached at shartley@napanews.com.