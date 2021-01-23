Samie Hartley's Simple & Sassy: Weighing in on how I became overweight

I know I’m doing this wrong. Bodyweight scales are often known as bathroom scales, but my scale hasn’t been in the bathroom in ages.

I know a bodyweight scale’s effectiveness is influenced by the room it’s in, but my household scale is currently leaning against the wall in my home office. I can’t remember exactly how it ended up there, but it doesn’t seem to matter. It just seems to live there now.

I thought about dusting it off and weighing myself two Wednesdays ago, but after careful consideration, I decided that probably wasn’t the best idea. I didn’t want any PMS side effects to give me an inaccurate reading. Then I said I’d get on the scale the following Wednesday, but I had meetings or something else going on and forgot about it. I’m not sure if I was unconsciously trying to start #WeighInWednesday, but I didn’t bother to reschedule after two failed attempts.

I could stop writing right now and step on the scale, but I’m not sure if it’s properly calibrated anymore. The scale has been standing vertically against the wall for months — possibly years. Surely that affects its ability to measure weight properly. Maybe I should lay it flat on the floor for a few days so that it can get its bearings again.