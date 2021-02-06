Samie Hartley's Simple & Sassy: What is love? Sometimes it's gross.

It’s that time of year again. The red and pink hearts, the flowers, the stuffed animals, the candy and all the other not-so-subtle hints to remind you that Valentine’s Day is just around the corner are here, and they’re everywhere. As if we don’t have enough to think about these days.

I don’t like Valentine’s Day. I used to love it as a kid. It was fun to exchange little cards with your friends and eat sweet treats. But Valentine’s Day for adults is all about forced romantic gestures, and I’m not a fan of that.

My husband and I have been together for more than 10 years. Valentine’s Day is just another day. We used to use it as an excuse to treat ourselves to a fancy dinner, but I don’t think that will be happening this year. And I’m OK with that.

The coronavirus pandemic forced a lot of couples to take a hard look at their relationships as they found themselves stuck at home with their significant other for weeks at a time, but Chuck and I benefitted from the extra time together.

Simple & Sassy: Romance redefined I don’t understand Valentine’s Day. Why is this the one day I have to go out of my way to make my husband feel extra loved?

In fact, I learned the true meaning of love this past year. And now I will share it with you. Please be advised, the story may not be appropriate for young audiences or those with weak stomachs.