Samie Hartley's Simple & Sassy: What is love? Sometimes it's gross.

It’s that time of year again. The red and pink hearts, the flowers, the stuffed animals, the candy and all the other not-so-subtle hints to remind you that Valentine’s Day is just around the corner are here, and they’re everywhere. As if we don’t have enough to think about these days.
I don’t like Valentine’s Day. I used to love it as a kid. It was fun to exchange little cards with your friends and eat sweet treats. But Valentine’s Day for adults is all about forced romantic gestures, and I’m not a fan of that.
My husband and I have been together for more than 10 years. Valentine’s Day is just another day. We used to use it as an excuse to treat ourselves to a fancy dinner, but I don’t think that will be happening this year. And I’m OK with that.
The coronavirus pandemic forced a lot of couples to take a hard look at their relationships as they found themselves stuck at home with their significant other for weeks at a time, but Chuck and I benefitted from the extra time together.
I don’t understand Valentine’s Day. Why is this the one day I have to go out of my way to make my husband feel extra loved?
In fact, I learned the true meaning of love this past year. And now I will share it with you. Please be advised, the story may not be appropriate for young audiences or those with weak stomachs.
Here are my findings: Love is coming to your sweetheart’s aid when they call to you from the bathroom. You don’t know what you might find, or smell, but you go nonetheless. That is true love. And I’ll tell you why.
A while back, I’d been feeling a pain behind my right ear. I couldn’t figure out why. There was just this smarting feeling behind my earlobe. It was weird, but nothing that caused me alarm.
Then one afternoon, I rubbed the back of my ear and felt a lump. Rather than panic, I walked to the bathroom and put a hot compress behind my ear. My mom had a large cyst sprout on the top of her head years ago, and the advice was a hot compress. She ended up needing surgery, but I was optimistic that a hot compress would cure my unexpected woes. After about 10 minutes with a warm, wet towel pressed to the side of my head, I looked into the mirror to survey the damage. However, I couldn’t see behind my ear. The lump felt a bit smaller, but I needed to know for sure, so I called for reinforcements.
“Honey!” I yelled to my unsuspecting husband. “Would you come here, please?”
My husband entered the bathroom to find me with the compress against my head. I explained the situation. He said he was more than happy to take a look.
I tilted my head toward the light so he could see better.
“Oh yeah, you’ve definitely got something back here,” Chuck said as he inspected it. “It looks like it’s draining though.” #HotCompress
I should have been satisfied with this answer, but I selfishly wanted more information.
“What’s it look like?” I asked.
My husband leaned in to get a better look. And that’s when it happened. He had barely touched the lump when it exploded.
“Oh yeah,” he said as he stepped back. “Gross.”
But rather than run for the hills, he grabbed the compress and began to blot the side of my neck.
“Wow, it just keeps coming,” he said calmly as he cleaned the area.
And that, ladies and gentlemen, is what love is.
What I couldn’t see can only be described as a cottage cheese-like gunk mixed with blood that erupted from the lump behind my ear. It was indeed gross, but Chuck didn’t waver. He helped patch me up that afternoon and was brave enough to check on the lump’s progress as it continued to reduce in size over the next few days.
You can keep your flowers, candies and teddy bears. Knowing that my husband still loves me even when it gets “gross” — that’s all I need.
